    Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, And Nayanthara Rock The Cover Shoot In Their Stylish Outfits

    The finest actors and actress of the South Indian cinema, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu and Nayanthara turned as the cover stars for Vogue India's October issue. The 12th anniversary special cover spread of Vogue India was titled Super South, featuring the best of Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu Cinema.

    Celebrating the best of the South this #October2019 with our three super (cover) stars: Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan), Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) and #Nayanthara. Photographed by: @shotbynuno. Styled by: @anaitashroffadajania (Mahesh) and @priyankarkapadia (Dulquer, Nayanthara) Hair: @rohit_bhatkar (Dulquer); Rijvan Ali (Mahesh); @namratasoni (Nayanthara). Makeup: @g.luca_makeup (Dulquer); Pattabhi Rama Rao (Mahesh); @namratasoni (Nayanthara). Manicure: Archana/ @vurvesalon, Chennai (Nayanthara). Production: @divyajagwani; Bindiya Chhabria (Mahesh). Props: P Productions (Dulquer). Location courtesy: Studio Jumbos, Chennai (Nayanthara)

    Dapper boys, Dulquer Salmaan and Mahesh Babu looked amazing in their aqua and brown suits respectively while the superstar Nayanthara stunned us with a ruffle dress. So, let's take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Dulquer Salmaan In An Aqua Suit

    For the cover shoot, Dulquer Salmaan donned an aqua pantsuit, which consisted of a blazer and pants. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, he paired his full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front asymmetrical blazer with a lemonade-hued T-shirt. His blazer featured besom pockets on each side. The Zoya Factor actor paired it with aqua pants. Dulquer completed his look with a pair of magenta and black stylish shoes. With stubble beard, Dulquer Salmaan looked dapper.

    Mahesh Babu In A Brown Suit

    For the Vogue's covershoot, Mahesh Babu donned a brown suit, which consisted of a blazer and quirky cargo pants. The interesting part about his outfit was his colourful hoodie, which he teamed with his full-sleeved notch-lapel open-front brown blazer. Style by Anaita Adajania, the Maharshi actor paired his ensemble with matching cargo pants. Mahesh completed his look with a pair of chain-inspired brown boots, which added a cool quotient to his look. Mahesh Babu looked handsome with stubble beard.

    Nayanthara In Ruffle Dress

    The superstar Nayanthara opted for a beautiful cut-sleeved plunging neckline white floor-length multi-layered ruffle gown, which was accentuated by intricate blue and green floral prints. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, the black belt added structure to her attire while the thigh-high side slit showed gave her attire a bold touch. The Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actress completed her look with a pair of black stilettos. She ditched a accessories and spruced up her look with slight contouring. The filled brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, soft blush, and dark lip shade rounded out her look. She left her side-parted voluminous curly tresses loose. Nayanthara looked extremely stunning.

    The South stars really rocked the covershoot with their perfect outfits.

    What do you think about their attire? Do let us know in the comment section.

