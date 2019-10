Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu, And Nayanthara Rock The Cover Shoot In Their Stylish Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The finest actors and actress of the South Indian cinema, Dulquer Salmaan, Mahesh Babu and Nayanthara turned as the cover stars for Vogue India's October issue. The 12th anniversary special cover spread of Vogue India was titled Super South, featuring the best of Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil & Telugu Cinema.

Dapper boys, Dulquer Salmaan and Mahesh Babu looked amazing in their aqua and brown suits respectively while the superstar Nayanthara stunned us with a ruffle dress. So, let's take a close look at their outfits and decode it.