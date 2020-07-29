Shahid Kapoor’s Cool Attire Or Rajkummar Rao’s Casual Outfit, Which One Will You Prefer?

ENGLISH

    Be it casuals, ethnic, formal or western, every man in the town want to have all kinds of outfits in their wardrobe. But having multiple outfits is absolutely pointless if one doesn't have a style or aura to flaunt it. But guess what, our B-town celebrities can help you ace a stylish look as they have mastered the art of nailing any look.

    Recently, Shahid Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao gave cool and casual fashion inspiration. While Shahid was dressed in an all-blue attire, Rajkummar, on the other hand, sported a T-shirt and pants. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Shahid Kapoor In An All-Blue Attire

    Shahid Kapoor was decked up in a half-sleeved classic white T-shirt, which he layered with a sleeveless buttoned-down blue waist-coat. Styled by Anisha Jain, he teamed his coat with matching blue pants and completed his look with a pair of white shoes. The Kabir Singh actor accessorised his look with Tommy Hilfiger's wrist-watch while with the full beard, he rounded out his look. Shahid looked ultra-cool in this outfit.

    Rajkummar Rao In A T-shirt And Pants

    Rajkummar Rao shared a throwback picture from his Elle India covershoot. In the picture, he was seen sporting a half-sleeved classic-collar black T-shirt, which was accentuated by intricate white and brown prints. The Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor teamed his T-shirt with cream pants and completed his look with a pair of black shoes that had white base. With stubble beard, he spruced up his look. Rajkummar's outfit seemed perfect for casual outings.

    So, what do you think about this outfit of Shahid Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao? Whose outfit will you prefer more? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Shahid Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 13:45 [IST]
