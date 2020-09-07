Amitabh Bachchan Treats Us With His Dapper Look In 4 Different Eye Glasses From The Sets Of KBC Men Aayushi Adhaulia

One of India's most famous quiz shows Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is all set to air soon on Sony TV in September 2020. Like the previous seasons, the 12th season will also be hosted by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. On 2 May, the show's short video, announcing its audition process was released by the makers.

The rehearsals of KBC Season 12 have begun and recently a few pictures of Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of the show took internet by storm. Decked up in a wow-worthy blazer, he definitely looked dapper but what caught our attention were his eye glasses. Big B tried four different eye glasses and we can say that, all suited him very well. So, let us take a close look at his attire and his different eye glasses.

So, Amitabh Bachchan was dressed in a full-sleeved high-neck collar dark-hued blazer and looked debonair. His blazer was accentuated by silver buttons while the brooches and pocket square, added fashion quotient to his look. The Gulabo Sitabo actor layered his blazer with an extended-sleeved white formal shirt. With side-parted tresses and white beard, he rounded out his look.

Talking about his eye glasses, well, in the first picture, the Sholay actor was seen sporting a black-framed glass, which looked slightly triangular in shape. In the second picture, he was seen in a blue square-shaped number, which looked quite stylish. In the third picture, the Brahmastra actor was seen flaunting black-framed square-shaped eye glasses and the last picture showed him in a pair of black round-shaped glasses that had subtle yellow accents on the frame.

So, what do you think about these looks of Amitabh Bachchan? Which eye glasses according to you suited him the best? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Twitter