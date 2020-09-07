Just In
- 31 min ago Anurag Kashyap’s Charles Bukowski T-shirts Are Priced At INR 2500; Learn More About His Two T-shirts
-
- 2 hrs ago Kate Middleton Wears A £9.99 Gorgeous Green Floral Dress With Lace Trimming For A Zoom Call
- 3 hrs ago We Can’t Get Enough Of Malaika Arora’s Glam Look In Sequin Saree Gown, Here’s How Much It Costs!
- 3 hrs ago The Lip Products You Must Have For Soft, Rosy Lips
Don't Miss
- News China displays COVID-19 vaccines at Beijing trade fair
- Sports Chess: Even after over 150 games, Vladimir and I are exactly at the same score says Viswanathan Anand
- Finance LIC IPO Could Be Even Bigger With 25% Stake Sale
- Movies Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty Claims SSR And His Friends Consumed Drugs
- Automobiles Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 Deliveries Begin: First Model Handed Over To The President Of India
- Technology Huawei Y9a With MediaTek G80 SoC Goes Official
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit in Meghalaya In September
- Education How To Celebrate Teachers Day Online In Lockdown?
Amitabh Bachchan Treats Us With His Dapper Look In 4 Different Eye Glasses From The Sets Of KBC
One of India's most famous quiz shows Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is all set to air soon on Sony TV in September 2020. Like the previous seasons, the 12th season will also be hosted by none other than Amitabh Bachchan. On 2 May, the show's short video, announcing its audition process was released by the makers.
The rehearsals of KBC Season 12 have begun and recently a few pictures of Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of the show took internet by storm. Decked up in a wow-worthy blazer, he definitely looked dapper but what caught our attention were his eye glasses. Big B tried four different eye glasses and we can say that, all suited him very well. So, let us take a close look at his attire and his different eye glasses.
So, Amitabh Bachchan was dressed in a full-sleeved high-neck collar dark-hued blazer and looked debonair. His blazer was accentuated by silver buttons while the brooches and pocket square, added fashion quotient to his look. The Gulabo Sitabo actor layered his blazer with an extended-sleeved white formal shirt. With side-parted tresses and white beard, he rounded out his look.
Talking about his eye glasses, well, in the first picture, the Sholay actor was seen sporting a black-framed glass, which looked slightly triangular in shape. In the second picture, he was seen in a blue square-shaped number, which looked quite stylish. In the third picture, the Brahmastra actor was seen flaunting black-framed square-shaped eye glasses and the last picture showed him in a pair of black round-shaped glasses that had subtle yellow accents on the frame.
So, what do you think about these looks of Amitabh Bachchan? Which eye glasses according to you suited him the best? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Twitter