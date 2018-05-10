Who Stole The Show At Cannes 2018: Huma or Kangana

The two powerhouse of talents, Huma Qureshi and Kangana Ranaut absolutely looked like Cannes veterans as they kickstarted their fashionable journey on a very high note.

Both the ladies are here at French Riviera to attend the upcoming Grey Goose celebration of iconic moments of films at Cannes Film Festival event. But before the grand occasion, the ladies proved to us that they are so Cannes-ready.

Huma looked like an ethereal princess Elsa from 'Frozen' while Kangana's feisty look mirrored that of Angelina Jolie in 'Maleficent'.

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress, Huma donned an all-white Varun Bahl corset gown. This intricately embroidered gown was an immediate head-turner. The sheer bodice and the beautifully done cape accentuated the crochet outfit. Her Suhani Pittie jewellery blended well with the magnificent attire.

Kangana, on the other hand, was the black beauty in her ultra-feminine Sabyasachi sari. Her smoking hot sari was a rendition of the designer's famous 'Aakash-tara' (starry skies) sari. Sabyasachi made a great effort into making her attire, a success. And well it paid off!

The sari of the actress was decked in individually-sewn hand-cut sequins and the designer employed zardozi work to make the breathtaking creation appear metallic and have a fluid fabric feel. She accessorized her hand-dyed sari with unmissable diamonds, pearls, and emeralds choker from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection.

We actually feel that both the ensembles had their own special effects and definitely stole the limelight. But according to us, Kangana's sari at Cannes had a slight edge over Huma's corset dress. Who do you think wore it better between the two?

