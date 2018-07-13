Want To Look A Bit Mysterious This Friday The 13th ? Take Style Lessons From Ranveer Singh

Today is Friday the 13th and this particular day has inspired many spooky films and fashion too. In the spirit of this day, we are going to decode Ranveer Singh's latest look that we thought was very Friday the 13th worthy.

So, the actor with the quirkiest fashion sense, Ranveer, stepped out in an outfit that we thought had a mystifying quality to it. He looked dapper for sure and dramatic also as he flaunted his biceps. So, what did energetic Ranveer wear that we thought was one hell of an outfit?

Well, it was a comfy-looking attire, which seemed like a perfect gym wear. Ranveer wore a grey coloured hoodie with black stripes on it and he paired it with complementing pyjamas. His hoodie was a little oversized but with Ranveer wearing it, this simple hoodie looked trendy. However, it was not his this part of the outfit that made it Friday the 13th ready.

What made it, was his gym vest. It was grey-hued and plain but those sharp fringe cut on its end gave his vest a spooky touch. Isn't it?

Ranveer accessorised his look with huge cat-eyed-meet-aviator shades that looked awesome on him. His white sports shoes completed his look and he was all smiles as he posed effortlessly for the shutterbugs.

Yes, Ranveer taught us how simply we can look a bit bizzare on this freaky Friday.