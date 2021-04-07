Waluscha De Sousa’s Modern Lime-Green Saree Is Setting Major Goals For This Wedding Season! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Indian model and actress Waluscha De Sousa is currently hosting Zee TV's music reality show Indian Pro Music League and leaving everyone stunned with her sizzling pictures online. Seems like the diva already has her outfits sorted for each episode as she not only comes dressed up in beautiful ensembles but also set major goals for different occasions with her each look. This time, she has major goals for this wedding season. For the latest episode, Waluscha opted for a modern lime-green saree and looked super stunning. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it for wedding fashion goals.

So, Waluscha De Sousa was dressed to slay in a lime-green modern saree and looked extremely beautiful in it. Her saree was accentuated by intricate and subtle white prints and silver border that was adorned with mirror work. It was a pre-pleated saree, featuring front slit, which added to stylish quotient. She draped the pallu in a classic way over her one shoulder and it had sequin silver lace border. The Fan actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless matching printed blouse and completed her look with a pair of shimmering silver heels. She accessorised her look with silver-toned multiple layer drop earrings and rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Waluscha sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, oodles of mascara, light eye shadow, blush, and glossy coral-pink lipstick spruced up her glamorous look. The diva left her side-parted tresses loose and perfectly curled the ends.

Waluscha De Sousa looked very gorgeous in her lime-green saree and we absolutely loved it. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.