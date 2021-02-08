Waluscha De Sousa Sets The Temperature Soaring With Her Sizzling Look In A Black Saree And Embellished Blouse Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Indian model and actress Waluscha De Sousa, who is the host of Zee TV's music reality show Indian Pro Music League, left everyone amazed with her gorgeous look in a red sequin gown at the opening ceremony event. And now, she is all out there nailing her another stunning look. Recently, the star stepped out flaunting her black saree and got clicked by the paparazzi. Waluscha looked super gorgeous and rose temperature with her sizzling look. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it for fashion inspiration.

So, Waluscha De Sousa was dressed to slay in a plain black saree, which came from Sonaakshi Raaj Merani's label. Her saree was simple but it featured sharp pleats. Styled by Anjali Singh Shekhawat, the Fan actress draped the short and ruffled pallu of her saree in a stylish and modish way. She teamed her saree with a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline black blouse, that was accentuated by embellished silver checked patterns and delicate embroidered patches on the border. Waluscha completed her look with a pair of black heels and accessorised her look with exquisite silver-toned long earrings and rings by Roopa Mehra. She further upped her look with red nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, black kohl, mascara, black eyeliner, dark eyeshadow, soft pink blush, and cherry lip shade, spruced up her look. The Lucifer actress let loose her side-parted long and highlighted curled locks and looked extremely beautiful.

