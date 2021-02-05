Indian Pro Music League: Shraddha Kapoor, Genelia D’Souza And Waluscha De Sousa Dazzle In Stunning Gowns Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Zee TV's music reality show Indian Pro Music League marked its beginning yesterday, on Thursday and several Bollywood stars gathered together for the grand opening ceremony, putting their best fashion foot forward. Actresses Shraddha Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza and host Waluscha De Sousa arrived at the event flaunting their stunning gowns. While Shraddha opted for a black slit gown, Genelia and Waluscha dazzled in their golden and red numbers respectively. So, let us take a close look at their gorgeous gowns and decode it for fashion goals.

Shraddha Kapoor In A Black Slit Gown

Shraddha Kapoor had the temperature rising in a one-sleeve high-neck black gown, which came from the label Aadnevik. Her bodycon velvet gown was accentuated by metallic accents on the neckline, bodice, waist, and border while the thigh high side slit added to the bold touch and structure to her attire. Styled by Namrata, the actress teamed her gown with a pair of Steve Madden black heels. She upped her look with funky black earrings and black nail paint. Shraddha let loose her mid-parted highlighted curled locks and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, shimmering silver eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Genelia D'Souza In A Strapless Golden Gown

Genelia D'Souza looked ravishing in a strapless golden gown, which came from the designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil's collection. The flared skirt of her gown featured subtle striped accents while its bodice was intricately and beautifully embroidered. Styled by Who Wore What When, the diva completed her look with a pair of heels and accessorised her look with fancy earrings and ring from Amrapali. Genelia let loose her mid-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with sharp contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black winged eyeliner, red-pink shade eye shadow, soft blush, and light-pink lip shade.

Waluscha De Sousa In A Red Slit Gown

Waluscha De Sousa stunned in a sleeveless body-hugging bright red gown by Sonaakshi Raaj Merani. Her beautiful gown was accentuated by intricate shimmering embroidered floral patterns and a thigh high side slit. Her gown also had a net-fabric floor-length checked panel tucked on her waist that added to the stylish quotient. Styled by Anjali Singh Shekhawat, the diva teamed her dress with a pair of black heels and notched up her look with silver-toned earrings and gold-toned ring from Satyani Fine Jewels and painted her nails with red hue. Waluscha le loose her side-parted cascading curls and wrapped up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these gowns of the actresses? Let us know that in the comment section.