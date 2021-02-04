Airport Fashion: Shraddha Kapoor Or Parineeti Chopra, Whose Layering Game With Overcoat Is More Sophisticated? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Just as we get excited to see the celebrities slaying it on red carpet, we get even more curious to see their airport looks. The reason behind it is that with their airport looks, they give us numerous styling ideas on how to pull off a simple outfit in a classy way. And that's what the major inspiration we need all the time. The actresses who recently caught our attention with their airport outfits are Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra. Both the divas flaunted their fashion game with long overcoat. While Shraddha sported a black coat, Parineeti, on the other hand, went for a brown number. So, let us take a close look at their complete outfit and find whose layering game with overcoat is better and sophisticated.

Shraddha Kapoor In A Black Overcoat

Shraddha Kapoor flaunted style in a full-sleeved open-front long black overcoat, which featured white pearl-detailed buttons. She layered her coat with a classic-collar white shirt that had a long knotted panel. The actress teamed her shirt with high-waist beige-hued trousers and completed her look with a pair of black ankle-length heel boots. Shraddha let loose her side-parted heavy curls and wrapped up her look with a black mask.

Parineeti Chopra In A Brown Overcoat

Parineeti Chopra sported a full-sleeved long-lapel open-front brown long overcoat. She layered her coat with midnight-blue separates, that consisted of a crew-neck plain crop top and high-waist matching pants. The Girl On The Train actress completed her look with a pair of long black boots and upped her look with gold-toned chain neck piece and white nail paint. She also carried a simple yet classy white handbag and rounded out her look with a black mask. Parineeti pulled back her tresses into a ponytail and spruced up her look with filled brows and softly kohled eyes.

We really liked the airport fashion of both the actresses. Shraddha Kapoor's look was stylish and fashionable while Parineeti Chopra's look gave formal and boss lady vibes. What do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.