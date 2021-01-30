The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra’s Teary Eyes Marked By Glitter Eye Shadow Amps Up Her Glamour Quotient Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Parineeti Chopra starrer upcoming mystery-drama-thriller film titled, The Girl On The Train is all set to stream on Netflix from 26 February. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari, and Avinash Tiwary in the pivotal role. The filmmakers and the stars have already unveiled a few posters and still pictures from the film and recently, they also released the character posters as they announced the release date of the film.

Lead actress Parineeti Chopra also took to her Instagram feed to share her character poster. Like in the other pictures, in this poster too Parineeti was seen nailing strong and bold makeup look. Mainly, it was her eye make-up that amped up the glamour quotient. Her makeup was highlighted by glitter eye shadow and it suited her teary-eye look very well. So, let us talk about her makeup look from the poster in detail.

So, in the look poster, Parineeti Chopra showed off her sad and intense look. Basically, to give her a crying face look, her eye make-up was kept bold and dark. Talking about her eye makeup, she applied black kohl on her waterline and with the help of brush or blender, she spread the kohl a bit, to give it a smudge look. The actress went for dark-hued glitter eye shadow and applied it all over her lids, tear-ducts, and lower lashes. It was the shimmer element in the eye shadow that made her eyes look sad, intense, and tearful.

Coming to the rest part of her make-up, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Parineeti slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Her brows were filled softly, to give it a more natural look. Soft blush and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted long curled locks. On the fashion front, Parineeti Chopra sported a full-sleeved black blazer type garment that featured side pockets. Her nails were painted with black colour and she held a black purse on her hand.

Pic Credits: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram