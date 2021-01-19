The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra Nails The Intense Look With Her Blue Smudged Eyes Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the upcoming mystery-thriller film titled The Girl On The Train is the Hindi adaptation of author Paula Hawkin's 2015 novel of the same name. The film stars Parineeti Chopra as an alcoholic divorcee. The film is slated to release on 26 February 2021 on Netflix. However, the posters and the still pictures are slowly and constantly being unveiled by the film makers on social media. Recently, another still picture from the film was released, which is now doing rounds on the internet.

The picture featured the lead actress Parineeti Chopra's close-up look. She gave an intense expression and to define that expression, her make-up was perfectly done. The dark base marked by blue smudged eyes and pink lip shade showed the diva's character in fear and in pain. So, let us take a look at her make-up closely and decode it.

So, in the picture, Parineeti Chopra was seen nailing intense look and all thanks to her make-up team. To give that look, the base of her face was kept warm or better we say a little dark. To get the darker skin tone, the dark liquid foundation was applied and blended all over her face and then bronzer powder was used to get that perfect skin tone. Later, her face was slightly contoured and sharply highlighted on the T-zone, the tips and the cheekbones, and on the cupid's bow. Coming to her eyes, the actress applied blue eye shadow all over her lids and dragged the same eye shadow to her lower lash line as well. With the help of fingertips, the blue kohl on her waterline was messily rubbed to add smudge. She finished off her make-up with pink lipstick, well applied on the lower and upper part of her lips.

Talking about her hair, well, Parineeti's hair was given a little wavy look and was highlighted by light purple shade. She let them loose with middle partition. Lastly, coming to her outfit, the actress sported a pink-hued shirt or jacket that had classic-collar and buttons.

Parineeti Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram feed and rightly captioned it as, 'THE GIRL IN PAIN 26th Feb on Netflix #TheGirlOnTheTrain #TheEyesSayItAll'.

We really liked this look of Parineeti Chopra. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram