Parineeti Chopra Slays Like A Boss In A Black Pantsuit And Makes A Powerful Statement Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

We have seen Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra shelling out major formal fashion goals in her different coloured pantsuits at different events. However, this time the diva made a powerful statement in her black pantsuit. Recently, she was spotted at the designer Manish Malhotra's residence and got snapped by the paparazzi in her formal number. The Girl On The Train actress slayed like a boss in her suit and gave major fashion inspiration to all working ladies. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, Parineeti Chopra sported a formal black pantsuit and exuded boss lady vibes in it. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved open-front blazer and high-waist plain skinny-fit pants. She layered her blazer with a round-collar black crop top and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Matching to the colour of shoes, the Jabariya Jodi actress opted for a stylish white handbag. Parineeti went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with white nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, a tint of pink blush, and light-pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Kesari actress left her mid-parted highlighted straight tresses loose and looked pretty.

We really liked this look of Parineeti Chopra. Her pantsuit not only seemed perfect for official meetings but also looked stylish because of the way she carried it off with contrasting shoes and handbag. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.