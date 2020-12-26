Shraddha Kapoor Looks Radiant In A Beautiful Yellow Saree At Her Cousin’s Engagement Ceremony Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Currently, Shraddha Kapoor is on a celebration mode as her cousin Priyaank Sharma is all set to tie the knot. The festivities have already begun and the actress is definitely leaving no stone unturned in putting her best sartorial foot forward. Recently, the diva took to her Instagram feed to share her look from the engagement function. Dressed in a lovely yellow saree, she looked radiant and beautiful. So, let us take a close look at her saree and decode it for goals.

So, for the engagement ceremony, Shraddha Kapoor got decked up in a dark-yellow saree by Armita Mehta and looked super stunning. Her saree was accentuated by intricate white floral prints and mirror embedded on the border. Styled by Namrata, she draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style that featured tassels-detailing. The Street Dancer 3D actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless heavily embroidered matching blouse and completed her look with a pair of heels. Shraddha accessorised her look with purple pearls-detailed gold-toned maang tikka by Sunita Shekhawat and kadas from Jet Gems. She also carried a pretty yellow and golden-hued potli bag that upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the diva slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She left her mid-parted highlighted long curled locks loose and looked gorgeous.

So, what do you think about this saree of Shraddha Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shraddha Kapoor