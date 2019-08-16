Remembering Vidya Sinha’s Most Popular Sari Looks From Her Movies Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Veteran actress Vidya Sinha, who was famous for her roles in movies such as Pati, Patni Aur Woh (1975), Chhoti Si Baat (1975), and Rajnigandha (1974), passed away following a cardiac arrest. Born on 15th November 1947, Vidya Sinha started her career as a model at the age of 18 and was last seen in Salman Khan's movie, Bodyguard in 2011, which was also her comeback movie. She had also acted in a number of TV shows like Kkavyanjali. Her acting career has been rich with unforgettable portrayal of characters. But other than her film career, what also impressed us was her subtle fashion sense in the movies. Vidya Sinha looked effortless and was a true minimalist.

She mostly donned Indian outfits in her movies and was particularly known for her understated and elegant saris. She wore a lot of printed saris and represented the everyday women beautifully on screen. In one of her movies with Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha wore what seemed like a Patola sari. It was one of her most famous saris from her film career and she looked absolutely graceful in it. This sari of hers was accentuated by elephant motifs and was splashed in orange hue. She paired her sari with a cream-coloured blouse and accessorised her look with delicate gold jewellery and a smart watch.

We found many of her saris graceful but the sari, which caught our attention, was a blue-hued one. It was a floral sari that was summery and mood-lifting. Enhanced by floral accents, this sari of hers was absolutely humble. She notched up her traditional look with light hoop earrings. Vidya Sinha's light makeup with just a dab of pink lip shade and soft kohl added to her minimal look. And who can forget her signature middle-parted braided hairdo! Vidya Sinha has always inspired us with her saris and minimal looks. Rest in peace, Vidya Sinha!