Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: The Feisty Diva With A Strong Western Fashion Game

By
Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor's debut movie was 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and it was a pretty successful movie. A former model, Vaani's first movie gained her recognition and fan following. However, post her debut movie, she didn't really come on the big screen, but continued being a showstopper for the leading brands and was seen at different high-profile events.

Vaani Kapoor birthday

We thought, she is not interested in acting per se, but then Vaani dazzled us with a brilliant performance in 'Befikre'. And after Befikre with Ranveer Singh, we started following her more than ever. The actress seems to be pretty picky when it comes to selecting movies, but Vaani is most certainly active on the fashion front.

Vaani Kapoor Insta

Speaking of her dress sense, the diva has an affinity towards western wear and hardly dons something traditional. She keeps her fashion in tune with the latest trends and we particularly love her choices in gowns. Vaani truly reflects the spirit of contemporary women, who is bold when it comes to dressing game and is unapologetic about her sexiness.

Vaani Kapoor birthday

Her fashion game is as feisty and free-spirited as her. On her birthday, here are some of her fashion moments.

Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor Insta
Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor
Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor
Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor birthday
Vaani Kapoor style
Vaani Kapoor Insta
Vaani Kapoor style
Vaani Kapoor birthday
Vaani Kapoor fashion
Vaani Kapoor fashion
Vaani Kapoor fashion
Vaani Kapoor style
Vaani Kapoor fashion
Vaani Kapoor style
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: fashion bollywood vaani kapoor
    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 12:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 23, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue