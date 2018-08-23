Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: The Feisty Diva With A Strong Western Fashion Game

Vaani Kapoor's debut movie was 'Shuddh Desi Romance' and it was a pretty successful movie. A former model, Vaani's first movie gained her recognition and fan following. However, post her debut movie, she didn't really come on the big screen, but continued being a showstopper for the leading brands and was seen at different high-profile events.

We thought, she is not interested in acting per se, but then Vaani dazzled us with a brilliant performance in 'Befikre'. And after Befikre with Ranveer Singh, we started following her more than ever. The actress seems to be pretty picky when it comes to selecting movies, but Vaani is most certainly active on the fashion front.

Speaking of her dress sense, the diva has an affinity towards western wear and hardly dons something traditional. She keeps her fashion in tune with the latest trends and we particularly love her choices in gowns. Vaani truly reflects the spirit of contemporary women, who is bold when it comes to dressing game and is unapologetic about her sexiness.

Her fashion game is as feisty and free-spirited as her. On her birthday, here are some of her fashion moments.