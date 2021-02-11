Femina Miss India 2020: Vaani Kapoor Steals The Show With Her Glitzy Look In A Maroon Feather Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

VLCC Femina Miss India 2020 took place yesterday on 10 February 2021 in Mumbai and it was surely a glamorous affair as the celebrities were dressed in their fashionable best. Among all was the stunning diva Vaani Kapoor, who left many jaws drop with her ravishing look in a maroon feathery dress. At the event, the actress also gave an epic dance performance on her song Ghungroo and stole the show while her glitzy look took the glamour quotient to another level. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it.

So, for the starry event, Vaani Kapoor was dressed to slay in a sleeveless V-shaped plunging-neckline maroon dress, which was accentuated by cut-outs on the neckline and silver shimmering star-shaped accents. Her body-hugging mini dress also featured heavy same-hued feather detailing from the waist to the hem, that added dramatic quotient to her look. The Bell Bottom actress teamed her bold and marvellous dress with a pair of ankle-length black boots. She upped her look with a gold-toned ring and maroon handcuff.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of primer, foundation, and concealer, Vaani sharply contoured and highlighted the high points of her face- the T-zone, the cheekbones, and the cupid's bow and the jawline. Filled thick brows, subtle kohled eyes, false eyelashes, mascara, black eyeliner, glittery eye shadow, pink blush, and glossy pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The War actress let loose her mid-parted highlighted tresses and beautifully curled the ends.

Vaani Kapoor really looked super stunning in her feathery dress. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.