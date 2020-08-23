Happy Birthday Vaani Kapoor: 5 Impressive Fashion Moments Of The Actress You Shouldn’t Miss Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 23 August 1988, Vaani Kapoor marked her Bollywood debut in 2013 in Aditya Chopra's film Shuddh Desi Romance opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, which earned her Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut. She was later seen in 2016 film Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh and in 2019 film War opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Apart from impressing us with brilliant acting skills, the Bell Bottom actress has wowed us with her stunning fashion sense too. With her fashionable, bold, and gorgeous looks, the diva has been raising temperature and making many heads turn. On her birthday, we give you a glimpse of her five impressive fashion moments that you shouldn't miss.

Vaani Kapoor In A Glittering Saree At the 65th Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020, Vaani Kapoor walked the red carpet flaunting an ivory glittery saree by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Her saree was accentuated by intricate hand-embroidered patterns. Styled by Mohit Rai, the diva draped the pallu of her saree in a classic way and teamed it with a sleeveless plunging-neckline matching blouse. She accessorised her look with a pair of lovely danglers from Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave. She let loose her mid-parted curly tresses and spruced up her look with pointed brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, shiny eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Vaani Kapoor In A Neutral-Toned Gown Vaani Kapoor was decked up in a strapless neutral-toned pretty gown, which came from the label Julie by Julie Shah. Styled by Who Wore What When, her gown featured golden stone-work on the bodice and sharp pleats below it. The Shamshera actress opted for minimal jewellery from Ayana Silver Jewellery and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, white shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade. She let loose her mid-parted long curly tresses and looked stunning. Vaani Kapoor In Floral Separates Vaani Kapoor looked pretty in blush-pink hued separates by Hemant and Nandita, which was accentuated by blossoming floral patterns. Her dress consisted of a sleeveless crop top that featured knotted detailing at the front. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed her top with high-waist matching long skirt that was accentuated by three ruffled layers. The actress completed her look with a pair of heels and notched up her look with a few bracelets. She left her mid-parted highlighted tresses loose and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. Vaani Kapoor In A Mustard Top And Leather Skirt For one of the promotional rounds of War, Vaani Kapoor was decked up in a classic-collar mustard top from the label 431.88, which featured loose dramatic sleeves. Styled by Mohit Rai, she teamed her top with a high-waist black leather wrap skirt from Pinko. The actress completed her look with shimmering lace-up heels from Public Desire. She let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and wrapped up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, mascara, pink eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Vaani Kapoor In An Easy-Breezy Dress Vaani Kapoor looked beautiful in a sleeveless plunging-neckline light-brown easy-breezy dress by Ritu Kumar, which was accentuated by subtle dark brown and green floral patterns and ruffle-detailing. The front slit added stylish quotient to her look while the black corset belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The diva completed her look with a pair of lace up heels and pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half hairdo. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Vaani Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Vaani Kapoor!

Pic Credits: Vaani Kapoor