Vaani Kapoor In Nude And Green Bodycon Dresses, Which One Will You Pick For Weekend Party? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is one of the most stunning actresses we have in the industry. Be it on-screen or off-screen, once she comes in front of the camera, we swear, you cannot take your eyes off her. On Instagram too, the diva has been capturing everyone's attention with her gorgeous looks and the recent ones are worth-admiring.

Lately, Vaani Kapoor shared two pictures from her photoshoots, where she was seen dressed in a nude and green bodycon dresses and looked ravishing. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits, which seemed perfect for upcoming weekend party.

Vaani Kapoor In A Nude Dress

Vaani Kapoor donned a strappy plunging-neckline nude-hued dress and looked stunning. Her full-length bodycon dress was accentuated by golden stripes and ruffles at the hem. The War actress ditched all kinds of accessories and let loose her mid-parted sleek highlighted tresses. She sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, shimmering nude-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and cherry lip shade spruced up her look.

Vaani Kapoor In A Green Dress

Vaani Kapoor wore a plunging-neckline light-green plain bodycon mini dress and stunned us. She layered her dress with a full-sleeved double-collar oversized jacket. The Shuddh Desi Romance actress completed her look with a pair of shoes and went jewellery-free. She left her side-parted highlighted curly tresses loose and elevated her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, black eyeliner, and light pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Vaani Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Vaani Kapoor