Vaani Kapoor Gives Fashion Goals For Upcoming Weddings With Maroon And Silver Ethnic Ensembles
Source-Instagram
These days Vaani Kapoor has been mesmerising us with her ethnic looks and giving major fashion goals to all the ladies in the town. Her gorgeous looks in her latest photoshoot is what we can't stop admiring. Recently, the War actress turned cover star for the Brides Today magazine's latest issue and her pictures in maroon and silver ethnic outfits have all our hearts. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

Blouse, skirt, and dupatta: Tarun Tahiliani. All jewellery, Shree Jewellers.

Vaani Kapoor In A Maroon Ethnic Ensemble
Vaani Kapoor donned a sequin maroon ethnic ensemble by the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her outfit consisted of a draped long skirt, which she paired with a sleeveless plunging neckline matching blouse. She draped the matchingbeautiful sequin dupatta in a saree style and looked stunning. The diva's jewellery game was also strong. She ditched the earrings and upped her look with silver-toned exquisite necklace and rings from Shree Jewellers. Thick brows, kohled eyes, light pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Vaani let loose her mid-parted straight long tresses.

Blouse and lehenga: Falguni Shane Peacock. All jewellery: Shree Jewellers.

Vaani Kapoor In A Silver Ethnic Ensemble
Vaani Kapoor sported a silver ethnic lehenga that came from the label, Falguni Shane Peacock India. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline crop top, which was accentuated by intricate hand-embroidery. The actress paired it with a matching long flared skirt and accessorised her look with a silver-toned neckpiece and bangles from Shree Jewellers that featured green-stone detailing. Vaani left her mid-parted tresses loose and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.
We absolutely loved Vaani Kapoor's ethnic outfits and her ensembles seemed perfect for upcoming weddings. What do you think about both her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.
