ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vaani Kapoor Gives Fashion Goals For Upcoming Weddings With Maroon And Silver Ethnic Ensembles

    By
    |

    Source-Instagram

    These days Vaani Kapoor has been mesmerising us with her ethnic looks and giving major fashion goals to all the ladies in the town. Her gorgeous looks in her latest photoshoot is what we can't stop admiring. Recently, the War actress turned cover star for the Brides Today magazine's latest issue and her pictures in maroon and silver ethnic outfits have all our hearts. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

    View this post on Instagram

    @_vaanikapoor_ shows you how to be the bridesmaid every girl wants by her side. ✨ • • • Blouse, skirt, and dupatta: Tarun Tahiliani @taruntahiliani. All jewellery, Shree Jewellers @shreejewellersofficial. Editor: Nonita Kalra @nonitakalra Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur @yurreipem Fashion director: Mohan Neelakantan @mohanneelakantan Photographer: Taras Taraporvala @taras84 Contributing editor: Sandipan Dalal @sandipandalal Digital consultant: Ravneet Kaur Sethi @ravneetkaurr Makeup: Namrata Soni @namratasoni Hair: Gabriel Georgiou @georgiougabriel at Anima Creative Management @animacreatives Photographer’s agency: INEGA @inega.in Production: P. Productions @p.productions_ Fashion assistant: Parvati Mangal @parvatimangal Fashion intern: Yashna Jain @kouchpotateaux #vaanikapoor #bridestodayin #shreejewellers #taruntahiliani #mybestfriendswedding

    A post shared by Brides Today (@bridestodayin) on

    Vaani Kapoor In A Maroon Ethnic Ensemble

    Vaani Kapoor donned a sequin maroon ethnic ensemble by the ace designer Tarun Tahiliani. Her outfit consisted of a draped long skirt, which she paired with a sleeveless plunging neckline matching blouse. She draped the matchingbeautiful sequin dupatta in a saree style and looked stunning. The diva's jewellery game was also strong. She ditched the earrings and upped her look with silver-toned exquisite necklace and rings from Shree Jewellers. Thick brows, kohled eyes, light pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Vaani let loose her mid-parted straight long tresses.

    View this post on Instagram

    HEY, SOUL SISTER. This month, @_vaanikapoor_ is our guest editor and also the bride's best friend. • • Blouse and lehenga: Falguni Shane Peacock @falgunishanepeacockindia All jewellery: Shree Jewellers @shreejewellersofficial. • • Editor: Nonita Kalra @nonitakalra Creative director: Yurreipem Arthur @yurreipem Fashion director: Mohan Neelakantan @mohanneelakantan Photographer: Taras Taraporvala @taras84 Contributing editor: Sandipan Dalal @sandipandalal Digital consultant: Ravneet Kaur Sethi @ravneetkaurr Makeup: Namrata Soni @namratasoni Hair: Gabriel Georgiou @georgiougabriel at Anima Creative Management @animacreatives Photographer’s agency: INEGA @inega.in Production: P. Productions @p.productions_ Fashion assistant: Parvati Mangal @parvatimangal Fashion intern: Yashna Jain @kouchpotateaux #bridestodayin #vaanikapoor #falgunishanepeacock #mybestfriendswedding #bollywood

    A post shared by Brides Today (@bridestodayin) on

    Vaani Kapoor In A Silver Ethnic Ensemble

    Vaani Kapoor sported a silver ethnic lehenga that came from the label, Falguni Shane Peacock India. Her ensemble consisted of a full-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline crop top, which was accentuated by intricate hand-embroidery. The actress paired it with a matching long flared skirt and accessorised her look with a silver-toned neckpiece and bangles from Shree Jewellers that featured green-stone detailing. Vaani left her mid-parted tresses loose and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by thick brows, kohled eyes, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

    We absolutely loved Vaani Kapoor's ethnic outfits and her ensembles seemed perfect for upcoming weddings. What do you think about both her outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Shows Her Love For Emerald Green Colour As She Flaunts Her Gorgeous Gown

    READ MORE ON CELEB FASHION

    More VAANI KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue