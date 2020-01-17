ENGLISH

    Urmila Matondkar Impresses With Her Blue Bodycon Gown At Javed Akhtar's Birthday Bash

    Bollywood's birthday parties always give us the best fashion scoops as a number of A-listers celebrities give outfit goals. The lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar threw a retro-themed birthday bash last night, where many Bollywood stars arrived in their fashionable best.

    Veteran actress Urmila Matondkar also graced the party and made many heads turn with her shimmering blue bodycon dress. So, let us take a close look at her outfit and decode it.

    So, for the bash, Urmila Matondkar opted for a cut-sleeved V-shaped lunging neckline floor-length shimmering bodycon gown. Her body-hugging gown was accentuated by intricately-embroidered black-hued patterns. She upped her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and a wrist watch. The Rangeela actress also carried a silver sling bag, which went well with her attire.

    Urmila spruced up her look with side-swept tresses. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her face and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, winged eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and glossy pink lip shade elevated her look.

    We really liked Urmila Matondkar's bodycon gown and it seemed perfect for weekend parties. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, January 17, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
