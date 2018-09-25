Subscribe to Boldsky
Urmila Matondkar Proves That Pantsuits Can Be Worn To Groovy Parties Too

It is after a long time that we saw Urmila Matondkar flaunting her fashionable side. The actress, who mostly stays off the cameras, surprised us in a stunning pantsuit, which she wore for a song launch party. She wore a structured outfit and looked absolutely resplendent and radiant at the event.

It was a sharp-collared ensemble that featured exaggerated bell sleeves and a tight bodice. The shirt hugged her slender frame beautifully and her outfit was as such, a sartorial perfection. Designed by Nitara Dhanraj, Urmila's top was also enhanced by a subtle side slit.

The actress teamed it with straight-fit pants that matched perfectly with her top. Her ensemble was splashed in a pastel blue shade and was notched up by intricate patterns in grey. The outfit had a metallic sheen and gave us a brand new formal and party wear idea.

Urmila Matondkar Insta

She paired her ensemble with plain blue-hued pointed pumps by Valentino. The pumps had black and white straps, which added a groovy touch to her footwear. She wore metallic hoop earrings to spruce up her western avatar.

Her makeup was dewy and marked by pink lip shade and complementing highlighted cheeks. She used soft kohl to balance her look, and her middle-parted sleek tresses rounded off her look.

Well, we are much impressed by Urmila Matondkar and we wish she gives us more fashion goals in the coming months.

