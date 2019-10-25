Dhanteras Special: Take A Look At Some Exquisite Gold Jewellery To Up You Diwali Look Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Happy Dhanteras! Dhanteras marks the beginning of the celebration of Diwali festival. According to Hindus, Dhanteras is the most auspicious ocassion to make new purchases, especially gold or silver jewellery. As you are already prepared with your ethnic outfits for Diwali, today is the perfect day to buy the matching jewellery. But before making an expensive purchase, we want you to take a glimpse of some beautiful exquisite jewelleries sported by our Bollywood divas, that are in trend and will enhance your look. So, take a close look and find the perfect one for yourself.

Rakul Preet Singh's Polki Jhumkas And Statement Ring

Rakul Preet Singh looked Diwali-ready in her ethnic peach anarkali suit. She accessorised her look with a classic pair of 22K gold polki jhumkas, which was accentuated by green stone and uncut diamonds. Her jhumkas also had white pearls detailing. The actress further upped her look with an exquisitely handcrafted 22KT gold polki ring. Her ring was also adorned with uncut diamonds. Rakul Preet's jewellery came from the label Tyaani by Karan Johar and it suited her attire.

Kriti Sanon's Eilan Earrings And Gold Bracelets

For the recent promotional round of Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon sported beautiful red sari and delicate gold jewellery from the same label Anita Dongre. She accessorised her look with a stunning pair of Eilan earrings, which was crafted in 18 KT hallmarked gold, uncut diamonds, rubies, pearls, and Russian emeralds. Her wrist jewellery game was also strong. Kriti opted for a stack of gold kadas, which consisted of Aarvi bangle, Labuki bangle, Menaha bangle, and Jenivi kada. She wore all bangles on the same wrist. Her gold bracelets were adorned with uncut diamonds, pearls and delicate enameling. Kriti Sanon's jewellery literally upped her ethnic look.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Choker, Earrings, Rings, And Maang Tikka

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja sported a bridal pink lehenga from Abhinav Mishra's Mehzabeen collection. The precious jewellery from Kasmia Fine Jewellery and AKM Mehrasons Jewellers upped her bridal look. The actress opted for a pair of gold long drop earrings, which was intricately crafted with precious jewels. Her delicate gold choker necklace was accentuated by green and white pearls detailing. Sonam flaunted the matching maang tikka and statement rings. Her jewellery is absolutely perfect for brides.

Sonakshi Sinha's Chaandbalis And Bracelets

Sonakshi Sinha added an ethnic touch to her western pink ruffle sari with her elaborate jewellry. Basically, she accessorised her look with a pair of delicate gold chaandbalis, which was accentuated by intriate pearls and drop detailing. She ditched the neckpiece and upped her jewellery game with a couple of gold and silver bracelets. Her beautiful gold bracelets featured silver stones. Sonakshi's jewellery came from Amrapali and Anmol.

So, now that you are aware of trending jewellery fashion, have a happy shopping! Also, do not forget to share your opinions on the Bollywood divas' jewellery game.

Happy Dhanteras to all!