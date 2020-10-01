Your Latest Saree Fashion Edit Ft. Tisca Chopra And Vidya Balan Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

If you are looking for some saree inspiration, we have you covered. However, this time, we would be talking about the understated sarees, which you can wear to work and formal occasions. And the actresses, who recently inspired us to drape sarees were Tisca Chopra and Vidya Balan. They gave us simple and sophisticated saree goals. So, let's talk about their latest saree numbers.

Tisca Chopra's Saree

Actually, Tisca Chopra's saree look was from a few years ago but the designer, Anavila Misra shared it on her Instagram feed recently and gave us a major saree throwback. The picture shared by the designer had Tisca Chopra flaunting a soothing saree number, which she wore for a Happiness lecture by His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The actress looked radiant in her brick and rose cotton strip organza saree and she teamed it with a white-hued half-sleeved blouse. She upped her look with a glossy pink lip shade and pink eye shadow. The middle-parted layered and wavy short tresses completed her saree look.

Vidya Balan's Saree

For the Tweak Summit 2020, Vidya Balan wore a Satya Paul saree. The actress, who has been giving us saree goals, impressed us again with her latest saree number. She wore a red-hued saree, which was about pattern play. While the drape of her saree featured white polka-dotted patterns, the fall and pleats part was accentuated by checkered pattern. We also loved the subtle white-hued contrast on the drape of her saree and the sky blue border. She paired her saree with a sleeveless red striped blouse. Styled by Who Wore What When, the Shakuntala Devi actress kept her look jewellery-free. The makeup was highlighted by light red lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted bun rounded out her avatar.

So, whose saree look you loved more - Tisca Chopra or Vidya Balan? Let us know that.