Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Looks Dramatically Sophisticated In An Emerald Floral Rush Sari And Blouse
The fashionista Sonam Kapoor Ahuja never misses any chance to impress us with her sartorial choices. Be it a western or traditional outfit, she makes head-turning statements with herunique and stylish looks. And this time too, the Neerja actress caught the limelight with her stunning look.
Recently, Sonam Kapoor graced the Movie Masti comedy show in an emerald floral rush sari and dramatic blouse and looked absolutely gorgeous. So, let's take a close look at her sophisticated sari and decode it.
So, for her recent appearance, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja opted for a pretty emerald sari, which came from House of Masaba. Her beautiful sari was accentuated by intricately-embroidered heavy florals. The pallu of her sari featured narrow pleats and she draped it elegantly. The most interesting part about her sari was her dramatic blouse. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, The Zoya Factor actress teamed her sari with a square neckline puff-sleeved matching blouse. The circular flounce at the hem of the sleeves added dramatic touch to her look. Sonam also carried a crystal sequin ring handle bag. She accessorised her look with ethnic silver-toned necklace and a pair of matching chandelier earrings. Her bag and jewellery came from the same label Silver Streak.
Sonam Kapoor painted her nails, pink . The Veere Di Wedding actress spruced up her look with soft contouring, thick pointed brows, heavy kohled eyes, light eye shadow, perfect winged eye liner, pink blush, and nudish-pink lip shade. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja left her mid-parted soft curled tresses open.
We really loved Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's emerald floral sari and the way the actress draped it, she looked sophisticated and elegant. Her makeup game was also strong and went well with her look.
What do you think about her beautiful sari? Do share your opinions with us in the comment section.
All pic credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja