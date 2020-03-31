The Forgotten Army Actress Sharvari Wagh Nails Her Not-So-Casual Look And We Are Impressed! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sharvari Wagh has won our hearts with her powerful performance in web series The Forgotten Army-Azaadi Ke Liye. Apart from that, the diva has impressed us on fashion front too. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you will find that the actress has been actively involved in photoshoots, where she has treated her fans with her gorgeous outfits. Recently, Sharvari posted a couple of pictures from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in not-so-casual outfit, she nailed her look. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Sharvari donned a sleeveless sweetheart-neckline knit red crop top, which was accentuated by knot detailing. She paired her crop top with a high-waist above ankle-length light-blue hued denim jeans. Her jeans featured black and yellow-hued graphic prints that added stylish quotient. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and ditched all kinds of jewellery.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled thick brows and light-pink lip shade spruced up her look while the over-sized black reflectors went well with her look. The diva flaunted her highlighted curled tresses and looked absolutely stunning.

Pic Credits: Sharvari Wagh

