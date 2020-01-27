The Forgotten Army Actress Sharvari's Latest Fashion Roundup Is A Must For All The Fashionistas Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

New entrant Sharvari has been promoting her web television series titled, The Forgotten Army, which also stars Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal in the lead. The actress, who is also going to be seen in Bunty aur Babli 2, has been promoting The Forgotten Army and giving us outfit ideas. Well, we are really impressed with her fashion sense and think that it is only going to get better with time. So, let us take a look at some of her outfits, which caught all our attention. She was styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.

Sharvari In A Lime Green Kurta And Golden Sharara At the recent promotional round, Sharvari looked extremely beautiful in a lovely sharara set by Punit Balana. Her ensemble consisted of a cut-sleeved plunging neckline short lime green-hued kurti, which was accentuated by intricate silver embroidery. She teamed it with light golden sharara that featured striped patterns and ruffled hem. The actress draped an equally beautiful green dupatta that had embellished border and she completed her look with matching sandals. Sharvari upped her ethnic look with a pair of jhumkis. Filled thick brows, black eyeliner, a tiny black bindi, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted curled locks. Sharvari In An Ivory and Garnet-Red Sari Sharvari looked elegant and pretty in a classic ivory sari from the label Loka by Veerali Raveshia. The pallu of her sari was splashed in garnet-red colour and featured multi-hued pom-poms. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a sleeveless hand-embroidered thread-zardozi backless blouse. With minimal jewellery, she kept her look simple yet graceful. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The actress pulled back her tresses into a neat ponytail. Sharvari In A One-shoulder Black Midi Sharvari donned a one-shoulder black midi dress by Sameer Madan and looked a class apart. The sleeve of her one arm was exaggerated by ruffes, which added dramatic effect to her attire. Her midi also featured thigh-high side slits. The statement black belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The debutante completed her look with Steve Madden's black heels. She left her mid-parted highlighted sleek tresses loose and slightly curled the ends. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade enhanced her look. Sharvari In Printed Separates And Denim Jacket Sharvari sported ivory-hued separates, which was accentuated by pink floral prints. Her breezy outfit consisted of a bralette and flared bottoms. The diva's ensemble came from Paulmi And Harsh's collection and she paired it with a classic light-blue denim jacket. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sandals and accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and rings from Zariin Jewelry. Minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sharvari pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half-updo.

So, what do you think about Sharvari's outfits? Do not forget to share your opinions on Sharvari's fashionable outfits. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Sharvari.

Pic Credits: Sharvari