ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The Forgotten Army Actress Sharvari's Latest Fashion Roundup Is A Must For All The Fashionistas

    By
    |

    New entrant Sharvari has been promoting her web television series titled, The Forgotten Army, which also stars Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal in the lead. The actress, who is also going to be seen in Bunty aur Babli 2, has been promoting The Forgotten Army and giving us outfit ideas. Well, we are really impressed with her fashion sense and think that it is only going to get better with time. So, let us take a look at some of her outfits, which caught all our attention. She was styled by celebrity stylist Sanam Ratansi.

    Array

    Sharvari In A Lime Green Kurta And Golden Sharara

    At the recent promotional round, Sharvari looked extremely beautiful in a lovely sharara set by Punit Balana. Her ensemble consisted of a cut-sleeved plunging neckline short lime green-hued kurti, which was accentuated by intricate silver embroidery. She teamed it with light golden sharara that featured striped patterns and ruffled hem. The actress draped an equally beautiful green dupatta that had embellished border and she completed her look with matching sandals. Sharvari upped her ethnic look with a pair of jhumkis. Filled thick brows, black eyeliner, a tiny black bindi, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her mid-parted curled locks.

    Array

    Sharvari In An Ivory and Garnet-Red Sari

    Sharvari looked elegant and pretty in a classic ivory sari from the label Loka by Veerali Raveshia. The pallu of her sari was splashed in garnet-red colour and featured multi-hued pom-poms. She draped the pallu in a nivi style and paired it with a sleeveless hand-embroidered thread-zardozi backless blouse. With minimal jewellery, she kept her look simple yet graceful. Filled thick brows, kohled eyes, light-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade elevated her look. The actress pulled back her tresses into a neat ponytail.

    Array

    Sharvari In A One-shoulder Black Midi

    Sharvari donned a one-shoulder black midi dress by Sameer Madan and looked a class apart. The sleeve of her one arm was exaggerated by ruffes, which added dramatic effect to her attire. Her midi also featured thigh-high side slits. The statement black belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The debutante completed her look with Steve Madden's black heels. She left her mid-parted highlighted sleek tresses loose and slightly curled the ends. Slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade enhanced her look.

    Array

    Sharvari In Printed Separates And Denim Jacket

    Sharvari sported ivory-hued separates, which was accentuated by pink floral prints. Her breezy outfit consisted of a bralette and flared bottoms. The diva's ensemble came from Paulmi And Harsh's collection and she paired it with a classic light-blue denim jacket. The actress completed her look with a pair of white sandals and accessorised her look with silver-toned drop earrings and rings from Zariin Jewelry. Minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sharvari pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a half-updo.

    So, what do you think about Sharvari's outfits? Do not forget to share your opinions on Sharvari's fashionable outfits. Stay tuned for more fashion updates on Sharvari.

    Pic Credits: Sharvari

    More PUNIT BALANA News

    Story first published: Monday, January 27, 2020, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 27, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue