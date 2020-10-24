Durga Ashtami 2020: Tanishaa Mukerji Wins Us With Her Simple Saree Look; Perfect For Festive Events Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Tanishaa Mukerji gave us a simple saree goal for the Ashtami puja. The actress draped a saree, which was about colour-blocks and a blend of vibrant and subtle hue. Given the pandemic, when most of us would be celebrating the festivals at home, Tanishaa Mukjerji's saree was perfect for it was light and yet festive. She also kept her jewellery game minimal. So, let's decode her attire and look.

So, Tanishaa took to her Instagram feed to caption the picture as 'Happy Ashtami ❤ maa calling #pujo #sareelove #durga #maskedcrusaders mask @purvi.doshi' Her saree was gorgeous and following the safety guidelines, the actress also wore a mask, which was intricately patterned and went well with her saree. Tanishaa Mukerji's saree was humble and pristine white-hued with bright pink piping on the border. The saree was impeccably pleated and featured subtle accents.

However, the blouse of her wasn't subtle at all. The Bigg Boss finalist wore a shocking pink-hued blouse with her saree that was half-sleeved and accentuated her saree look. The pink colour also added to the festive vibe and Tanishaa Mukerji also upped her look with gold and pearl earrings, which spruced up her ethnic look for the auspicious occasion of Durga Ashtami. She also wore a silver nose pin and her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade and dark kohl with pink eye shadow. She wore a red bindi and the partly-tied tresses rounded out her avatar.

Courtesy: Tanishaa Mukerji's Instagram