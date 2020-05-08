Kajol’s Sister Tanishaa Mukerji Looks Like A Marathi Mulgi In Her Traditional Saree And Jewellery

ENGLISH

    By
    |

    Kajol's sister and Bollywood-South Indian film actress Tanishaa Mukerji has been doing rounds on the internet these days. She has been treating her fans with her beautiful pictures one after the other and her recent traditional look is what we have absolutely fallen in love with. Lately, Neal 'n' Nikki actress took to her Instagram feed to share a couple of pictures from her recent photoshoot. Dressed in a pink saree, Tanishaa did full justice to the traditional Marathi look with her beauty and elegance. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

    So, Tanishaa Mukerji was decked up in a pink-hued saree, which was accentuated by green and silver embellished border. She draped the pallu of her saree in a Marathi style that featured striped patterns at the hem. The Tango Charlie actress teamed it with a half-sleeved round-collar deep green blouse that had subtle white-hued prints and intricate golden border. Her jewellery game was also strong. She accessorised her look with white-pearl detailed gold-toned earrings, nath, choker, plunging necklace, armlet, bangle, rings, and a pair of anklet. The Unnale Unnale actress upped her look with lavender-hued nail paint while the multiple chain-detailed kamarbandadded to the fashion quotient.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink-hued eye shadow, red chandra bindi, soft pink blush, and dark pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Sarkar Raj actress pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with gold-toned accessory called ambada.

    Tanishaa Mukerji looked like a Marathi mulgi in this traditional look of hers. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Tanishaa Mukerji

    Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
