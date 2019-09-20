Just In
Katrina Kaif, Karishma Tanna And Others Gave Us Casual Fashion Goals At This Event
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan's most-awaited film, The Zoya Factor has finally hit the theatres. Before the release of the film, film's special screening was held in Mumbai, where many Bollywood divas such as Katrina Kaif, Karishma Tanna, Sayani Gupta, Shikha Talsania, Sophie Choudry, and Tanishaa Mukerji were spotted. They were dressed in their best outfits. So, let's take a close look at their outfits.
Karishma Tanna
At the screening, Karishma Tanna was seen in a full-sleeved classic collar light pink shirt mini dress, which was accentuated by flared hemline. She completed her look with pointed black heels. The actress also carried a brown-hued sling bag with her. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings. Karishma left her rolled tresses loose with a low front puff. She spruced up her look with highly contoured cheekbones, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.
Katrina Kaif
Like always, Katrina donned casuals and still looked stunning. The actress wore a blue-white co-ord set, which consisted of a blue sleeveless white crop top and matching loose pants. She completed her look with yellow and white sports shoes. The actress ditched accessories and kept her look minimal and basic. She rounded out her look with kohled eyes and nude lip shade. She left her side parted wavy tresses loose.
Sayani Gupta
The Four More Shots Please! actress, Sayani Gupta donned a sleeveless plunging neckline off-white pantsuit, which was accentuated by a statement belt. The actress completed her look with pointed black boots, which did all the talking. Also, her round black bag caught our attention. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Sayani enhanced her look with red lacquer and rounded out her look with sharp contouring and nudish-pink lip shade.
Shikha Talsania
The Veere Di Wedding actress sported denim-on-denim look for The Zoya Factor screening. She teamed her casual denim jacket over a plain black top and paired it with matching jeans. The actress completed her look with pointed black stilettos. She accessorised her look with golden-toned ring and yellow hued funky hoops. She left her mid-parted brown tresses loose and spruced up her look with kohled yes, soft pink blush, and lip shade.
Sophie Choudry
The Bollywood singer and VJ, Sophie Choudry opted for a neon orange formal suit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved blazer and matching pants. She teamed her blazer with a plain black crop top. She completed her formal look with pointed black heels. Sophie carried a black sling bag and looked a class apart. She accessorised her look with a wrist watch and chic purple earrings. Sophie left her mid-parted wavy blonde tresses loose. The highlighted contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade rounded out her look.
Tanishaa Mukerji
Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji was snapped in a plain black top, which she paired with high waist blue hued bottoms. She accessorised he look with a sleek nose stud. Tanishaa left her mid-parted long black-blonde tresses loose and spruced up her look with softly contoured cheekbones, kohled eyes, curled lashes, and light pink lip shade.
All the celebrity divas looked stunning in casuals. What are your thoughts on their outfits? Whose outfit did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.