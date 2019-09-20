Katrina Kaif, Karishma Tanna And Others Gave Us Casual Fashion Goals At This Event

Karishma Tanna At the screening, Karishma Tanna was seen in a full-sleeved classic collar light pink shirt mini dress, which was accentuated by flared hemline. She completed her look with pointed black heels. The actress also carried a brown-hued sling bag with her. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings. Karishma left her rolled tresses loose with a low front puff. She spruced up her look with highly contoured cheekbones, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Katrina Kaif Like always, Katrina donned casuals and still looked stunning. The actress wore a blue-white co-ord set, which consisted of a blue sleeveless white crop top and matching loose pants. She completed her look with yellow and white sports shoes. The actress ditched accessories and kept her look minimal and basic. She rounded out her look with kohled eyes and nude lip shade. She left her side parted wavy tresses loose.

Sayani Gupta The Four More Shots Please! actress, Sayani Gupta donned a sleeveless plunging neckline off-white pantsuit, which was accentuated by a statement belt. The actress completed her look with pointed black boots, which did all the talking. Also, her round black bag caught our attention. She left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose. Sayani enhanced her look with red lacquer and rounded out her look with sharp contouring and nudish-pink lip shade.

Shikha Talsania The Veere Di Wedding actress sported denim-on-denim look for The Zoya Factor screening. She teamed her casual denim jacket over a plain black top and paired it with matching jeans. The actress completed her look with pointed black stilettos. She accessorised her look with golden-toned ring and yellow hued funky hoops. She left her mid-parted brown tresses loose and spruced up her look with kohled yes, soft pink blush, and lip shade.

Sophie Choudry The Bollywood singer and VJ, Sophie Choudry opted for a neon orange formal suit. Her suit consisted of a full-sleeved blazer and matching pants. She teamed her blazer with a plain black crop top. She completed her formal look with pointed black heels. Sophie carried a black sling bag and looked a class apart. She accessorised her look with a wrist watch and chic purple earrings. Sophie left her mid-parted wavy blonde tresses loose. The highlighted contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade rounded out her look.