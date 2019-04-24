Tabu's Red Dress Is An OOTN And Perfect For A Glittering Soirée Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

About last night, Tabu graced the birthday party of Manoj Bajpayee. She looked delightful in her dress, which we thought certainly qualified as an OOTN. She wore an Amit Aggarwal number and pulled it off effortlessly. Well, Tabu inspired us to think beyond the comfort zone, also when it comes to fashion. Let's decode her style and look.

So, Tabu's long dress featured a bodice that was a cross between flowy and crisp. The bodice of her ensemble featured kaftan sleeves, but the sleeves were marked by a sharp silhouette. Her dress was structural and was detailed with an asymmetrical hem with layered accents. Dipped in a metallic shade of red, Tabu's attire had a whiff of lustre and a must-buy for confident ladies.

She paired her dress with simple sandals, which went well with her look. She carried an embellished clutch with her and her look was minimally done. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a glossy nude-toned lip shade and subtle kohl. The long sleek tresses completed her look. What do you think about Tabu's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.