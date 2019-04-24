ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Tabu's Red Dress Is An OOTN And Perfect For A Glittering Soirée

    By
    |
    Tabu Fashion

    About last night, Tabu graced the birthday party of Manoj Bajpayee. She looked delightful in her dress, which we thought certainly qualified as an OOTN. She wore an Amit Aggarwal number and pulled it off effortlessly. Well, Tabu inspired us to think beyond the comfort zone, also when it comes to fashion. Let's decode her style and look.

    Tabu Style

    So, Tabu's long dress featured a bodice that was a cross between flowy and crisp. The bodice of her ensemble featured kaftan sleeves, but the sleeves were marked by a sharp silhouette. Her dress was structural and was detailed with an asymmetrical hem with layered accents. Dipped in a metallic shade of red, Tabu's attire had a whiff of lustre and a must-buy for confident ladies.

    Tabu News

    She paired her dress with simple sandals, which went well with her look. She carried an embellished clutch with her and her look was minimally done. The makeup was dewy-toned and highlighted by a glossy nude-toned lip shade and subtle kohl. The long sleek tresses completed her look. What do you think about Tabu's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: tabu amit aggarwal manoj bajpayee
    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue