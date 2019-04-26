ENGLISH

    Swara Bhasker Ups Her Fashion Game With This Vibrant Pantsuit And Light Jewellery

    By
    |
    Swara Bhasker Fashion

    Swara Bhasker graced the lingerie label, La Senza's latest collection launch event. She looked stunning at the event in her AND pantsuit and we thought her styling was also beautifully done. Swara's pantsuit was vibrant and her makeup complemented her attire. Let's decode her outfit and look of the night.

    Swara Bhasker Style

    So, Swara wore a vibrant coral pantsuit that was quarter-sleeved with slit sleeves and featured a deep collared neckline and she paired it with matching straight-fit pants and a black bustier. It was a smart outfit and Swara looked amazing. She paired her ensemble with black heels, which contrasted her outfit.

    Swara Bhasker News

    She wore light yet statement costume jewellery, which notched up her look. Swara wore large hoop earrings and multi-hued delicate neckpiece with chic rings. Her makeup was nude-toned with a light kohl and soft pink lip shade. The side-swept wavy tresses completed her look. Swara totally had all our attention. What do you think about her outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    swara bhasker and la senza
    Story first published: Friday, April 26, 2019, 12:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 26, 2019
     

