ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sunny Leone Pulls Off The Denim-on-Denim Look Like Nobody Ever Could

    By
    |

    Bollywood actress and model Sunny Leone is an inspiring style icon and we all strongly agree with it. From ethnic to western outfits, she has slayed in almost all kinds of outfits. Recently, Sunny attended the launch event of a short film, where she nailed the denim-on-denim look. Well, all-denim look is trending these days and a number of actresses have been flaunting denim outfits. So, let us check how Sunny Leone pulled off her outfit and take some goals from her.

    So, Sunny Leone donned a cut-sleeved round-collar plain classic white tee. She paired her tee with a high-waist ankle-length denim pants. The model teamed her ensemble with a full-sleeved classic-collar denim jacket, which featured golden buttons. Sunny's outfit came from the label, Mirror The Store. She completed her look with white heel boots that went well with her look. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings, choker neckpiece, and rings.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and cherry lip shade spruced up her look. Sunny Leone partly-tied her tresses and that completed her look.

    We really liked Sunny Leone's denim-on-denim look. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Sunny Leone

    More SUNNY LEONE News

    Read more about: sunny leone celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue