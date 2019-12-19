Sunny Leone Pulls Off The Denim-on-Denim Look Like Nobody Ever Could Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress and model Sunny Leone is an inspiring style icon and we all strongly agree with it. From ethnic to western outfits, she has slayed in almost all kinds of outfits. Recently, Sunny attended the launch event of a short film, where she nailed the denim-on-denim look. Well, all-denim look is trending these days and a number of actresses have been flaunting denim outfits. So, let us check how Sunny Leone pulled off her outfit and take some goals from her.

So, Sunny Leone donned a cut-sleeved round-collar plain classic white tee. She paired her tee with a high-waist ankle-length denim pants. The model teamed her ensemble with a full-sleeved classic-collar denim jacket, which featured golden buttons. Sunny's outfit came from the label, Mirror The Store. She completed her look with white heel boots that went well with her look. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned drop earrings, choker neckpiece, and rings.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and cherry lip shade spruced up her look. Sunny Leone partly-tied her tresses and that completed her look.

We really liked Sunny Leone's denim-on-denim look. What do you think about her outfit? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sunny Leone