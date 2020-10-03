Just In
Don't Miss
- News Smriti Irani slams Rahul Gandhi, says his visit is 'not for justice but politics'
- Movies Prasoon Joshi On Bollywood Drug Row: Kangana Ranaut Is Telling The Truth It Shouldn't Be Trivialised
- Technology Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India Launch Officially Teased
- Finance Indian-Origin Brothers Buy UK Supermarket Giant Asda
- Automobiles Tesla India Debut Next Year Confirms Elon Musk: Which Will Be The First Model?
- Sports Olympic Games: NBA season unlikely to stop to allow players to compete in Tokyo
- Education CLAT Result 2020: How To Check CLAT Exam Result 2020 And Merit List
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In October
Your Latest Work From Home Outfit Goal Ft. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja always impresses us with her fashion game. Last time, she wore a patterned dress and this time, she wowed us in her all-pink outfit. The Neerja actress looked smart in her outfit and she wore it for the Ralph & Russo show. We loved her ensemble and found it ideal as a work from home outfit. Her styling was also done meticulously. So, let's decode her outfit and look.
So, Sonam wore a pink sweatsuit from Ralph & Russo. She wore separates designed by the designer duo and it consisted of a full-sleeved cropped sweater and high-waist pyjamas with drawstrings. It was a round-necked number that seemed comfortable and vibrant at the same time. Her outfit was not only perfect as work from home-wear but also made for an awesome brunch-wear. She looked smart and sassy and Sonam Kapoor paired her ensemble with pink and blue sandals, which went well with her look.
Her jewellery game was minimal as she accessorised her look with just a pair of chic hoops. We liked that she kept her accessories light. She also carried a black purse with her, which we found so smart. Her makeup was enhanced by natural pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's attire and look? Let us know that.
Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram