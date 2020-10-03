Your Latest Work From Home Outfit Goal Ft. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja always impresses us with her fashion game. Last time, she wore a patterned dress and this time, she wowed us in her all-pink outfit. The Neerja actress looked smart in her outfit and she wore it for the Ralph & Russo show. We loved her ensemble and found it ideal as a work from home outfit. Her styling was also done meticulously. So, let's decode her outfit and look.

So, Sonam wore a pink sweatsuit from Ralph & Russo. She wore separates designed by the designer duo and it consisted of a full-sleeved cropped sweater and high-waist pyjamas with drawstrings. It was a round-necked number that seemed comfortable and vibrant at the same time. Her outfit was not only perfect as work from home-wear but also made for an awesome brunch-wear. She looked smart and sassy and Sonam Kapoor paired her ensemble with pink and blue sandals, which went well with her look.

Her jewellery game was minimal as she accessorised her look with just a pair of chic hoops. We liked that she kept her accessories light. She also carried a black purse with her, which we found so smart. Her makeup was enhanced by natural pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's attire and look? Let us know that.

Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram