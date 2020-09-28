Sonam Kapoor Shows Us How To Pull Off Semi-Formal And Fashionable Look In The Sassiest Way Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the most stylish actresses in the Bollywood industry with great fashion sense. From ethnic to western, formal to fashionable, she always add some twist to each outfit of hers and makes it look extraordinary. Recently, the fashionista took to her Instagram feed and treated us with her two different looks- semi-formal and party-perfect. She styled and pulled off both the outfits in the sassiest way and gave us major fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her outfits and decode it.

Sonam Kapoor In A Striped Shirt And Pants

Sonam Kapoor sported a half-sleeved mandarin-collar stylish shirt, which was accentuated by blue striped patterns. Her cool shirt also featured round-shaped white bodice and she teamed it with midnight-blue oversized pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of white shoes from Nike brand and accessorised her look with silver-toned metallic earrings, plunging necklace, and a black wrist watch. She pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with pink lip shade. The stylish black reflectors and a cute black purse from Jeenaa elevated her look.

Sonam Kapoor In A Black Skirt-Top And Jacket

Sonam Kapoor was decked up in black co-ord set, which consisted of a plain crop top and long flared midi skirt. She layered her ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front cream-hued jacket, which was accentuated by multi-hued prints and tassel-detailing. The diva completed her look with black sandals and notched up her look with gold-toned necklace and rings. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curly tresses and spruced up her look with kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and light-pink lip shade. Oversized glasses and the matching black bag from Jeenaa, rounded out her look.

So, what do you think about these outfits of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja