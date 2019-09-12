Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Surprises Us With Her Sassy Cover Look And This Fascinating Red Outfit Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it her love affair with red colour or her cover shoots, Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been making headlines these days with each fashionable look. Recently, the actress stole the limelight once again, as she turned the cover girl for Cosmopolitan India's September 2019 issue. For the cover shoot, Sonam Kapoor was dressed casually and looked effortlessly stunning with curly tresses. So, let's take a close look at Sonam Kapoor's cover shoot attire.

So, for the cover shoot, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a full bishop-sleeved plunging neckline shirt by Rara Avis, which was brown-hued and accentuated by checkered prints. Styled by Zunaili Malik, she teamed her shirt with black faux leather pants by Siddartha Tytler. She accessorised her look with golden-toned earrings by Louis Vuitton and rings by Outhouse jewellery. What enhanced her look and gave it a more unapologetic touch were her curly tresses. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also kept her make-up game strong. She opted for a minimal base makeup that was highlighted by soft contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, and dark pink lip shade.

We absolutely loved her outfit choice and the way she posed for the cover shoot. The actress looked stunning and confident. Additionally, there is one more look of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's that caught our attention. However, that look was not from her shoot but it was her latest promotional-round avatar. So, surprise surprise, we have decoded this another look of Sonam Kapoor's for all the budding fashionistas out there.

So for The Zoya Factor promotions, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a red colour overlapped style V-shaped neckline anarkali by Sue Mue, which was accentuated by heavily-embroidered golden motifs. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired her ensemble with ankle length red printed pants. The actress completed her look with matching mojaris, which went well with her look. Sonam Kapoor also carried a sequinned cute golden bag by Amrapali. Her exquisite rings were from the same jewellery brand. She also upped her look with a golden-toned neckpiece by Sunita Kapoor. She tied her sleek tresses into a neat side braid and gave us hairdo goals. The actress spruced up her look with filled brows, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade.

So, what are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's attire? Which one did you like more? Let us know in the comment section.