Just In
- 12 min ago Nushrat Bharucha And Other Bollywood Divas Kept Their Fashion Game Strong At Dream Girl Screening
-
- 27 min ago 6 Tips To Keep The House Clean For The Newborn
- 42 min ago P.V. Sindhu Gives An Attire Goal With This Denim Dress And We Have Extra Style Tips For You
- 52 min ago 8 Amazing Bridal Make-up Tips For Dusky Skin
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Kawasaki Ninja 400 Introduced With New Colours In India: Priced At Rs 4.99 Lakh
- Movies Can Sye Raa Achieve What Maharshi And Saaho Couldn't At Ceeded Box Office?
- Technology PUBG Mobile Releases New Firmware Update With Royale Pass Season 9
- News Chandrayaan 2: How NASA antennas trying to make contact with Vikram Lander
- Finance Retail Inflation Rose By 3.21% In August, IIP At 4.3% In July
- Sports No update on MS Dhoni's retirement, news is incorrect: MSK Prasad
- Education Times Higher Education THE Rankings 2020: IISc Retains Top Position From India
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Surprises Us With Her Sassy Cover Look And This Fascinating Red Outfit
Be it her love affair with red colour or her cover shoots, Neerja actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been making headlines these days with each fashionable look. Recently, the actress stole the limelight once again, as she turned the cover girl for Cosmopolitan India's September 2019 issue. For the cover shoot, Sonam Kapoor was dressed casually and looked effortlessly stunning with curly tresses. So, let's take a close look at Sonam Kapoor's cover shoot attire.
So, for the cover shoot, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a full bishop-sleeved plunging neckline shirt by Rara Avis, which was brown-hued and accentuated by checkered prints. Styled by Zunaili Malik, she teamed her shirt with black faux leather pants by Siddartha Tytler. She accessorised her look with golden-toned earrings by Louis Vuitton and rings by Outhouse jewellery. What enhanced her look and gave it a more unapologetic touch were her curly tresses. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also kept her make-up game strong. She opted for a minimal base makeup that was highlighted by soft contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, and dark pink lip shade.
View this post on Instagram
For the cover story of @cosmoindia Editor: Nandini Bhalla (@nandinibhalla) Styling: Zunaili Malik (@zunailimalik) Hair: Hiral Bhatia (@bbhiral) Makeup: Mehak Oberoi (@mehakoberoi) @eficientemanagement Photographer: Ishaan Nair (@ishaannair7) @inega.in Production: Imran Khatri Productions (@ikp.insta) Interview: Sreeparna Mazumder (@sreeparna.mazumder) Sonam is wearing: Shirt, Rara Avis (@raraavisbysonalverma); Faux leather pants, Siddartha Tytler (@siddhartha_tytler); Earrings: Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton); Rings: Outhouse (@outhousejewellery)
A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on
We absolutely loved her outfit choice and the way she posed for the cover shoot. The actress looked stunning and confident. Additionally, there is one more look of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's that caught our attention. However, that look was not from her shoot but it was her latest promotional-round avatar. So, surprise surprise, we have decoded this another look of Sonam Kapoor's for all the budding fashionistas out there.
So for The Zoya Factor promotions, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a red colour overlapped style V-shaped neckline anarkali by Sue Mue, which was accentuated by heavily-embroidered golden motifs. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired her ensemble with ankle length red printed pants. The actress completed her look with matching mojaris, which went well with her look. Sonam Kapoor also carried a sequinned cute golden bag by Amrapali. Her exquisite rings were from the same jewellery brand. She also upped her look with a golden-toned neckpiece by Sunita Kapoor. She tied her sleek tresses into a neat side braid and gave us hairdo goals. The actress spruced up her look with filled brows, soft blush, and nudish-pink lip shade.
So, what are your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's attire? Which one did you like more? Let us know in the comment section.