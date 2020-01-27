Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Exudes Confidence In Her Formal And Summery Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Be it ethnic or western, summer outfit or winter dress, casual or glamourous, the fashion queen Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has all the unique fashion ingredients in her wardrobe. Most of her outfits are worth-investing in and she also gives major goals. Recently, the actress came up with two more outfits- one was yellow-white separates and the other one was a midnight-blue overcoat attire. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, in her yellow ensemble, Sonam looked so cheerful and radiantwhile in her blue dress, she looked classy and sophisticated. So, let us take a close look at both her outfits and decode them.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Midnight-Blue Overcoat

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a full-sleeved double-collar eight-buttoned midnight-blue long overcoat attire by Dice Kayek. Her wrap coat featured asymmetrical hemline and a black knotted belt, which cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The actress teamed her overcoat with black high-neck and bottoms. She completed her look with thigh-high black boots from Bottega Veneta. Sonam accessorised her look with gold-toned chain-type necklaces, earrings, and rings from the label IVI. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, blue eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Sonam Kapoor left her mid-parted wavy tresses loose.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In Yellow Separates

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked fresh and lively in a sunshine yellow ensemble from the label Erdem, which was accentuated by heavy white prints. Her separates consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel short jacket and long flared skirt. The knotted belt added structure to her attire and she teamed it with white high-neck top. The diva completed her look with white boots and a brown-hued bag from the label DeMellier. She kept her accessory game minimal and elevated her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade. The mid-parted braided tail enhanced Sonam Kapoor's look.

We absolutely loved Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's both the outfits and would definitely want to steal it from her right away. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja