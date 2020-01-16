Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Other Divas Will Inspire Brides-to-be To Wear Red Wedding Lehengas

ENGLISH

    Red colour is synonymous to weddings and is among the favourite colours of the bride on their wedding day. So, dear prospective brides, sometimes it is fun to stick to the conventional norms and choose something that your mother would have chosen for her wedding. If you want to keep the classics alive then invest in a gorgeous red lehenga. Also, if you need inspiration, a number of divas such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Genelia Deshmukh, and Athiya Shetty have red wedding lehenga goals for you. Take a look at their red wedding lehengas for the wedding season is here!

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas opted for a resplendent red wedding lehenga for her wedding. Her lehenga was custom-designed by Sabyasachi and it took around 3720 hours to craft her exquisite lehenga. Details including hand-embroidered and hand-cut organza flowers, French knots in silk floss, delicate Siam-red crystals adorned her red lehenga. She paired her lehenga with a floor-length veil and her jewellery also came from Sabyasachi's eponymous label. Her jewellery was inspired by Mughal period and consisted of uncut diamonds, emeralds, and Japanese cultured pearls in 22K gold. Well, Priyanka's lehenga became popular among brides and even wrestler, Babita Phogat donned this lehenga for her wedding.

    Genelia Deshmukh

    Genelia Deshmukh gave us a red wedding lehenga goal at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019. She walked the ramp for the designer, Saroj Jalan in her lehenga that was inspired by Rajasthani and Kashmiri sensibilities. Her lehenga incorporated innovative pieces of textiles like bandhej. The lehenga was also accentuated by subtle embellished details and she paired it with a complementing jacket. In order to give her look a bucolic touch, she accessorised her look with oxidised silver jewellery. So, yes, it is not necessary that you pair gold with red. This lehenga of Genelia's seemed perfect for the brides looking forward to something red but unique.

    Athiya Shetty

    If you want something light and simple, Athiya Shetty's lehenga is perfect. The actress wore this contemporary lehenga and looked absolutely stunning. Her organza lehenga came alive with rich floral accents and intricate motifs. The light and sheer dupatta upped her look and went well with her lehenga. Also, Athiya's look was in tune with modern sensibilities as she accessorised her look with a statement polki solitaire set. She looked gorgeous.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

    Looking forward to wearing a bling-free lehenga on your wedding day? If yes, take cues from Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. The fashion diva wore a red lehenga by Anuradha Vakil on her wedding. It was an old-fashioned lehenga that was creating using real gold and silver thread. Her lehenga was accentuated by lotus motifs and featured intricate border. However, she spruced up her look with heavy jewellery that went well with her lehenga.

    So, whose red lehenga you liked the most? Let us know that.

    Photo Credit: Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Stories by Joseph Radhik/ Athiya Shetty: Anita Dongre

    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 14:51 [IST]
