Sonam Kapoor's Paris Fashion Week Closet Is Impressive And We Are Crushing On Her Sari Tuxedo Look

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's latest fashion outing was at Paris Fashion Week and her sister and stylist, Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share Sonam's photoshoots. Those were by all means compelling photoshoots and Sonam's fashion looked so evolved. With her outfits, she delivered high fashion and the pairing of jewellery was so perfectly done. Somewhere her jewellery contrasted and somewhere it blended with the outfit. So, let's explore Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's latest Paris Fashion Week wardrobe.

Firstly, as soon as Sonam or Rhea post pictures on their respective social media feeds, it creates ripples in the fashion world. Whether you like their fashion looks or not, there's always a level of excitement and surprise that follows. The sisters consistently experiment and beckon us to look beyond the conventional fashion norms and Paris is such a special place in the world, where fashion is at its peak. Sonam's latest outfits were brown-hued, white-hued, and black and white-hued. However, the colours were not the only significant aspects here, the more important point was the balance. For instance, speaking about her flowy brown-toned, and striped ensemble by Elie Saab, it was accentuated by that statement gold-toned neckpiece.

It was an understated and wispy number but that heavy Pipa. Bella and Rhea Kapoor's collaborated neckpiece absolutely added some zest to her look. The matching bracelets also upped her look. The earrings were in contrast minimal and tiny, and she seemed to flaunt it only in one ear. The makeup was highlighted by gold tones and glossy pink lip shade The impeccable eyeliner and eye shadow went well with her look and the long braided hairdo was the hairstyle goal that all the ladies with long tresses would have needed.

After her Elie Saab attire, her long white collared dress by Valentino also caught our attention. It was a very well coordinated look and there was a level of contrast that was achieved. Her dress was humble and yet dramatic. The rope belt gave structure to her ensemble but her precious Jamavar shawl stolen from her mother, Sunita Kapoor, was an important addition. The exquisite and intricately-patterned shawl must have added to the unique quotient at the Parisian fashion week. The gold Amrapali chain neckpiece and those dainty danglers enhanced and colour-blocked her white dress. This time, her makeup had a pop of pink colour and the neat bun completed her avatar.

The last outfit had a bit of story and backstories always make fashion more interesting, isn't it? So, Sonam attended the legendary designer, Jean Paul Gaultier's last show and he was the first Couturier to dress Sonam Kapoorat Cannes. So, this show must have been very special for the fashion diva and what she wore was outstanding. This outfit of hers deserve a special mention as it can create trends particularly in the Indian market. The diva wore a sari tuxedo by Jean Paul Gaultier and as the name suggests, it was a part sari and part pants. The bodice of her ensemble seemed like a sari drape and there were also pants. It gave us glamourous boss lady vibes. She also draped a long white-hued overcoat with her attire, which spruced up her look. The silver neckpiece set by Amrapali absolutely complemented her attire. She accessorised her look with delicate earrings.

Her makeup and hairstyling was so done that it exuded vintage vibes. Smoky kohl and muted pink lip shade balanced her look but the tiny black bindi added traditional quotient to her look. The middle-parted puffy feather-cut hairdo also gave her look the 50s touch. So, what do you think about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja'sParis Fashion Week looks? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photos Credit: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram