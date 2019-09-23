So, We Super Like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Jacqueline Fernandez's Weekend Fashion Looks Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

It's Monday and we hope you had a fun weekend! Well, if we talk about weekends, our Bollywood celebrities are often spotted taking a break from their hectic schedules and catching up with their friends.

This Sunday, the BFFs Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted at the famous fine-dine restaurant in Bandra, spending quality time with each other. The two beauties were seen dressed in their best and posing together for the shutterbugs. So, let's take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

As always, The Zoya Factor actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked elegant and sophisticated in a half loose-sleeved ankle-length plain black dress, which was accentuated by floral prints on her back. The waist of her dress was cinched with a statement belt, which added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of closed-toe lace up black heels. Sonam Kapoor also carried a matching sling bag. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings. The Neerja actress upped her look with side-parted neatly-tied low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, pink blush, and lip shade rounded out her look for the weekend.

On the other hand, Judwaa 2 actress, Jacqueline Fernandez stylishly flaunted a casual look. She donned a full-sleeved tucked-in black-striped pink shirt. The actress rolled up the sleeves of her shirt, which added to the cool quotient. She paired it with light blue loose denim jeans, which were accentuated by ragged hem. The Kick actress completed her look with light-hued pointed sandals. Jacqueline too carried a bag, which was light pistachio green in colour. She accessorised her look with a wrist watch. Jacqueline spruced up her look with a sleek black-blonde high ponytail. She went for a minimal base marked by sharp contouring and rounded out her look with hard-angled brows, soft kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Both Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Jacqueline Fernandez looked pretty in their own outfits.

What are your thoughts on their outfits? Whose outfit did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.