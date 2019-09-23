ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    So, We Super Like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Jacqueline Fernandez's Weekend Fashion Looks

    By
    |

    It's Monday and we hope you had a fun weekend! Well, if we talk about weekends, our Bollywood celebrities are often spotted taking a break from their hectic schedules and catching up with their friends.

    This Sunday, the BFFs Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Jacqueline Fernandez were spotted at the famous fine-dine restaurant in Bandra, spending quality time with each other. The two beauties were seen dressed in their best and posing together for the shutterbugs. So, let's take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    As always, The Zoya Factor actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked elegant and sophisticated in a half loose-sleeved ankle-length plain black dress, which was accentuated by floral prints on her back. The waist of her dress was cinched with a statement belt, which added structure to her attire. The actress completed her look with a pair of closed-toe lace up black heels. Sonam Kapoor also carried a matching sling bag. She accessorised her look with silver-toned earrings. The Neerja actress upped her look with side-parted neatly-tied low ponytail. Filled brows, kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, pink blush, and lip shade rounded out her look for the weekend.

    On the other hand, Judwaa 2 actress, Jacqueline Fernandez stylishly flaunted a casual look. She donned a full-sleeved tucked-in black-striped pink shirt. The actress rolled up the sleeves of her shirt, which added to the cool quotient. She paired it with light blue loose denim jeans, which were accentuated by ragged hem. The Kick actress completed her look with light-hued pointed sandals. Jacqueline too carried a bag, which was light pistachio green in colour. She accessorised her look with a wrist watch. Jacqueline spruced up her look with a sleek black-blonde high ponytail. She went for a minimal base marked by sharp contouring and rounded out her look with hard-angled brows, soft kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

    Both Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Jacqueline Fernandez looked pretty in their own outfits.

    What are your thoughts on their outfits? Whose outfit did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More SONAM KAPOOR AHUJA News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue