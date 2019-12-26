Best Of Kiara Advani’s Fashion: A Look At The Actress’ Gorgeous Dramatic Outfits in 2019 Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

2019 has been an amazing year for the Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. From brilliant performance as Preeti in Kabir Singh to stylish appearance at the star-studded events, the Good Newwz actress has earned her place not only in the Bollyood industry but also in the hearts of her fans. From Asia Vision Awards to Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards, the diva always caught our attention with her dramatic outfits.

As we bid adieu to this year, let us take a glimpse of the best dramatic outfits flaunted by Kiara Advani in 2019, which made many heads turn.

Kiara Advani In A Sheer Yellow Fitted Gown At the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards, Kiara Advani made a yellow splash with her full-sleeved sheer-fitted dress, which came from designer duo Pankaj & Nidhi's Mosaiq collection. Her citrine yellow ensemble was accentuated by tulle bodice and featured crystal embroidery with rose-patterned hand-cut appliqué, which added dramatic quotient. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, she accessorised her look with gold-toned rings and let loose her side-parted wavy tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, smokey eyes, soft blush, and glossy pink lip shade spruced up her look. Kiara Advani In A Strapless Baby Pink Gown At the Asia Spa Awards, Kiara Advani made a gorgeous appearance in a strapless baby pink flared gown by Antonio Riva. Styled by Maneka Harisinghani, her voluminous floor-sweeping metallic gown featured a bow at the back, which added dramatic quotient. She teamed it with black hand gloves. The actress partly tied her tresses. She sharply contoured her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline . Filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Kiara Advani In A Printed Sharara Set For one of the promotional rounds of Kabir Singh, Kiara Advani donned a high-waist flared pink sharara, which was accentuated by white patterns. She teamed it with a matching V-shaped plunging neckline choli and paired it with a full-sleeved asymmetrical mid-length cape. Kiara's ensemble was designed by Anamika Khanna and she completed her look with a gold-toned waist band. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned drop earrings and upped her look with slight contouring marked by filled brows, curled lashes, pink-hued eye shadow, and light pink lip shade. Kiara Advani let loose her mid-parted tresses and slightly curled it from the ends. Kiara Advani In A Mint Green Top And Purple Pants For Kabir Singh promotions at Kapil Sharma's show, Kiara Advani opted for a mint green-hued tube top and contrasting purple-hued pants. Her strapless top was accentuated by a bow at the side followed by a long straight train, which added dramatic quotient. The actress completed her look with a pair of dark-hued heels and accessorised her look with funky gold-toned earrings. She let loose her mid-parted curled locks and elevated her look with sharp contoured face and jawline. Pointed brows, light-hued eye shadow, and glossy nudish-pink lip shade rounded out her look. Kiara Advani In A Yellow Floor-Sweeping Gown Kiara Advani graced the red carpet at the Zee Cine Awards in a vibrant off-shoulder yellow floor-sweeping gown by La Bourjoisie. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her beautiful yellow number was accentuated by embellishments and featured a thigh-high front slit, which gave her attire a bold touch. The long trail added to the dramatic quotient and she completed her look with multi-hued strapped heels. She accessorised her look with silver-toned rings from label Zoya and Anmol. Kiara pulled back her messy tresses into a hairdo and wrapped up her look with minimal base marked by sharp contouring, glossy golden eye shadow, and pink lip shade. Kiara Advani In A White Structural Dramatic Gown Kiara Advani made appearance in a white structural dramatic gown at the Asia Vision Awards in Dubai and looked beyond amazing. Styled by Aastha Sharma, her one-shoulder gown featured exaggerated and sharp sleeve on one side. However, her body-hugging gown was accentuated by a slit neckline and flared hem, followed by train detailing, which added to the dramatic touch. Kiara's gown was designed by Stephane Rolland. The actress upped her look with a pair of green-stoned earrings from label Diosa by Darshan Dave. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a neat high bun. Kiara enhanced her look with minimal base, sharp contouring, soft kohled eyes, and light pink lip shade.

Kiara Advani raised the temperatures with her stunning numbers at different events. What do you think about her outfits? Which outfit of Kiara Advani did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Kiara Advani