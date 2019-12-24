ENGLISH

    Good Newwz Stars Give Christmas Vibes With Their Colour Co-ordinated Outfits And Santa Caps

    Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz is all set to release this weekend. The stars of the film took out some time from their busy schedule to celebrate the most-awaited festival Christmas, which is tomorrow. Dressed in pretty colour co-ordinated outfits with Santa caps, the actors gave Christmas vibes. So, let us take a look at their outfits, which seemed perfect for this Christmas day.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looked Christmas-ready in a full cuff-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline loose red mini dress, which was accentuated by ruffled sleeve and hem. The red and white santa cap matched perfectly with her attire. The actress completed her look with pointed heels. She let loose her shoulder-length wavy tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, highlighted cheekbones, and dark pink lip shade elevated her look.

    Akshay Kumar complemented his co-star Kareena in colour co-ordinated separates. He sported full-sleeved red tee, which featured checkered patterns. He teamed it with matching pants. The Santa cap and brown-hued reflectors suited his attire.

    On the other hand, Kiara Advani donned a strapless ivory bodycon dress, which was accentuated by multi-layered ruffles from top to bottom. She sharply contoured her face and jawline. Filled round brows, curled lashes, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Santa cap featuring white pom pom added to the cuteness quotient. Kiara let loose her long wavy tresses.

    Diljit Dosanjh too complemented his co-star wife Kiara in matching outfit. His outfit consisted of an ivory tee, which featured red graphic print. He teamed it with matching pants and paired his ensemble with a full-sleeved open-front white feathery jacket that was accentuated by black prints. The white turban and stubble beard rounded out his look. Diljit seemed carried a red potli bag and we wondered if he distributed sweets like Santa.

    All leading stars looked Christmas ready in their outfits. Also, the decorated Christmas tree gave more festive vibes. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Merry Christmas!

    Pic Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 24, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
