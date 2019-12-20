Kiara Advani's Boss Lady Look Or Glam Avatar, Which Look Suits The Actress Better?

ENGLISH

    Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has been making many sophisticated statements with her classy outfits at the promotions of her upcoming film Good Newwz. Recently, Kiara came up with two more classy outfits- one was a formal black pantsuit while the other was a casual outfit with golden jacket. The actress looked like a boss lady and golden girl in her respective outfits. She was styled by Lakshmi Lehr. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and find out which look suited her better.

    Kiara Advani In A Formal Black Suit

    Kiara Advani flaunted her inner boss lady with an androgynous formal black suit, which came from Massimo Dutti. Her pantsuit consisted of a full-sleeved notch-lapel black blazer. She sported a classic white buttoned-down shirt with it and notched up the sophisticated look with a black tie. The actress paired it with matching black pants and completed her look with pointed grey-hued heel boots. She accessorised her look with gold-toned earrings from Viange, which we thought was not needed with such formal outfit. She pulled back her tresses into a ponytail that went well with her look. The diva wrapped up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. Again, the pink lip shade was not a good choice with formals. Had it been a nude shade, it would have looked much better.

    Kiara Advani In A Casual Outfit With Golden Jacket

    Kiara Advani donned a classic-collar white tee, which was accentuated by quoted prints and a front slit. She teamed it with black skinny fit pants. What was more interesting part about her get-up was her full-sleeved classic-collar golden crop jacket, which featured flap pockets and black-hued outlines. Kiara looked like a golden girl in her ensemble and gave disco vibes. Her outfit came from Bershka and Dhruv Kapoor. She completed her look with a pair of black heel boots. The actress went jewellery-free while the stylish cat-eye sunglasses added style quotient to her look. She pulled back her tresses into a high bun. Filled brows, black eyeliner, pink-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and light pink lip shade spruced up her look.

    Kiara Advani's both outfits were classy but her makeup and jewellery in formals were blunders. So, we really liked her golden attire. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Pic Credits: Kiara Advani

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
