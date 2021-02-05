‘When You Got It, You Flaunt It’, Proves Shweta Tiwari As She Slays It In A Classy Silver Wrap Dress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Popular Indian television actress Shweta Tiwari has won our hearts ever since she has entered the industry, be it with her acting skills or with her gorgeous looks. After gaining popularity with her iconic roles, in the past few years the diva has impressed her fans with her Instagram game too. She keeps sharing pictures of herself from her photoshoots and it's so amazing to see her nailing ethnic as well as western looks with utmost elegance, grace, class, and style. She's really a true inspiration we look forward to every time.

Recently, Shweta yet again took the internet on fire as she shared a few stunning pictures of hers flaunting a shimmery silver wrap dress. The way she pulled off her this dress, she looked a class apart and also gave major fashion goals for cocktail parties. So, let us take a close look at her complete attire and decode it for fashion goals.

So, Shweta Tiwari was decked up in a one-shoulder silver bold dress, which came from the label Nima. Her shimmery classy wrap dress was accentuated by overlap detailing with a side knot and high-low hemline. Styled by Victor Robinson, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress teamed her party-perfect dress with a pair of sequin silver heels that matched with her outfit. She accessorised her look with matching chunky rectangle-shaped earrings that came from The Jewel Gallery.

Her make-up game was also strong. With the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan actress slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, dark matching eye shadow, black eyeliner, false eyelashes, mascara, soft blush, and glossy light-pink lip shade spruced up her look. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks and looked ravishing.

So, what do you think about this dress of Shweta Tiwari? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram