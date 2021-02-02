Just In
Ankita Lokhande And Shweta Tiwari Slay It Stylishly In Their Dhoti Saree, Who Pulled Off The Look Better?
Popular Indian television actresses Ankita Lokhande and Shweta Tiwari have often shown their love for sarees by flaunting it in many classic and stylish ways. Recently, the two treated us with their yet another saree looks on Instagram. They both opted for dhoti sarees this time. While Ankita went for printed grey saree, Shweta, on the other hand, stunned in a mint-green and pink number. So, let us take a close look at their dhoti saree ensemble and find who pulled off the look better.
Ankita Lokhande In A Printed Grey Dhoti Saree
Lately, Ankita Lokhande sported a grey-hued dhoti saree, which came from the label Pasha India. Her saree was accentuated by intricate red and cream floral prints. She draped the pallu of her saree in an open style while the matching band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda Khurana, the Pavitra Rishta actress teamed her dhoti saree with a quarter-sleeved matching printed blouse and completed her look with a pair of golden heels. She upped her look with minimal jewellery and wrapped up her look with slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade. Ankita let loose her mid-parted straight tresses loose.
Shweta Tiwari In A Green And Pink Dhoti Saree
Shweta Tiwari was decked up in a mint-green saree-type ensemble, which came from Gazal Gupta's label. Her outfit consisted of a dhoti-style bottom piece and half-sleeved collar blouse that had designer cut borders. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress draped a pink-hued dupatta-type pallu on her one shoulder and wore a matching band-type belt that set her dupatta in place. Her pallu or dupatta was heavily embroidered with white floral patterns. Styled by Victor Robinson, she completed her look with a pair of sandals and accessorised her look with a gold-toned maangtikka, jhumkis, bracelet, and ring. Her earrings and other accessories came from Aquamarine and The Jewel Gallery. Shweta pulled back her poofy tresses into a high ponytail and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, and pink lip shade.
We liked the dhoti saree ensemble of both the actresses. Actually, Ankita's dhoti saree seemed ideal for casual events or festivals. However, Shweta's stylish dhoti outfit makes for a perfect wedding number. So, whose look did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Ankita Lokhande and Shweta Tiwari's Instagram