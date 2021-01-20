Shweta Tiwari Blossoms Like A Pretty Flower In Her Blue And Yellow Dresses, Pick Your Favourite One! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Whenever we talk about Shweta Tiwari, we're always short for words! The reason behind it is her on-point sartorial choices. Be it a saree or a dress, the actress never fails to impress us with her outfit picks and the way she carries them off with utmost style and elegance, makes us fall in love with her even more. Recently, Shweta took to her Instagram feed to share a few pictures, where she was seen blossoming like a pretty flower in her two new lovely dresses- one was a blue midi while the other was a yellow number. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and pick our favourite one.

Shweta Tiwari In A Blue Dress

Shweta Tiwari sported a sleeveless keyhole-neckline blue straight dress, which was accentuated by ruffles on the bodice. Her full-length dress featured a thigh-high front slit that added stylish quotient to her look while the thin golden belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress completed her look with a pair of shiny silver heels that had subtle dotted prints. Shweta let loose her side-parted straight layered tresses and spruced up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, light-hued eye shadow, and pink lip shade.

Shweta Tiwari In A Yellow Dress

Shweta Tiwari was decked up in an off-shoulder strapless dark-yellow dress, which came from Ananya Arora's label. Her flared and structured midi featured slight cinched layer detailing. She teamed her dress with a pair of red high heels and looked extremely beautiful as she posed with a bunch of flowers. The Begusarai actress let loose her sleek highlighted layered tresses and wrapped up her look with filled brows, subtle kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

So, which dress of Shweta Tiwari did you like more? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Shweta Tiwari's Instagram