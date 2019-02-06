ENGLISH

    Shriya Saran Absolutely Makes Us Want To Try Out This Quirky Skirt

    By
    |
    Shriya Saran Airport Look

    After a long time, we saw Shriya Saran and she was in a totally fun mood as she was snapped at the airport. The actress looked impressive in her outfit that totally exuded breezy vibes. Her attire had a quirky touch and we wished we could steal this ensemble of hers. Let's decode her airport outfit and the look.

    Shriya Saran Fashion

    So, Shriya wore a white-hued top, which was absolutely summer-worthy and notched up by comfort quotient. She teamed it with a contrasting midi skirt, which had all our attention. The skirt was enhanced by a flared silhouette and featured red-hued dotted prints and the colourful eye patterns certainly elevated her attire. The skirt came with a waistband and we so loved Shriya's skirt.

    Shriya Saran News

    It made for an eye-catching attire and something that we could also try. Shriya paired it with black sports shoes, which added to the comfort factor. She accessorised her look with a watch and chic bracelet. The actress carried a Louis Vuitton bag with her and the makeup was dewy-toned. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The side-parted messy tresses completed her airport avatar. So, what do you think about Shriya Saran's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Shriya Saran Style

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 17:32 [IST]
