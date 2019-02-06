TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Shriya Saran Absolutely Makes Us Want To Try Out This Quirky Skirt
After a long time, we saw Shriya Saran and she was in a totally fun mood as she was snapped at the airport. The actress looked impressive in her outfit that totally exuded breezy vibes. Her attire had a quirky touch and we wished we could steal this ensemble of hers. Let's decode her airport outfit and the look.
So, Shriya wore a white-hued top, which was absolutely summer-worthy and notched up by comfort quotient. She teamed it with a contrasting midi skirt, which had all our attention. The skirt was enhanced by a flared silhouette and featured red-hued dotted prints and the colourful eye patterns certainly elevated her attire. The skirt came with a waistband and we so loved Shriya's skirt.
It made for an eye-catching attire and something that we could also try. Shriya paired it with black sports shoes, which added to the comfort factor. She accessorised her look with a watch and chic bracelet. The actress carried a Louis Vuitton bag with her and the makeup was dewy-toned. Her makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The side-parted messy tresses completed her airport avatar. So, what do you think about Shriya Saran's outfit and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.