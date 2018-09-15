Shriya Saran's SIIMA 2018 Gown Blends Crisp Silhouette With Tulle Details

Shriya Saran also graced the SIIMA Awards 2018 and she too donned a gown for the occasion. The actress wore an abstract gown, which was structural and enhanced by sharp edges. Her outfit for the night hugged her slender frame and she looked absolutely stunning.

Shriya's gown was dipped in a pink shade and was one-shouldered. It was accentuated by crisp silhouette and overlapping details. The bodice of her gown was enhanced by wispy fabric and that is what made her outfit so interesting.

It was a shiny fabric blended with tulle details, which gave her gown a sheer touch. Her gown was also highlighted by ruffled touches and with this attire of hers, she portrayed the role of a practical woman with a slight idealistic bent of mind.

Shriya's ensemble was also updated by razor embellishments on the neckline and bodice, which gave her attire a dramatic effect. Shriya accessorised her look with delicate earrings and a bangle. Her makeup was dewy and marked by pink touches.

The actress rounded off her look with a wavy bun, which notched up her look. So, how did you find Shriya Saran's look of the day? Let us know in the comments section.