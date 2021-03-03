Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Best Ethnic Looks Of The Actress In Lehenga, Skirt Set And Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 3 March 1987, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has won the hearts of the audience ever since she has entered the industry. Apart from impressing us with her brilliant acting skills, the diva has even left the fashion police stunned with her sartorial choices. Shraddha's spectacular fashion wardrobe consists of not just ravishing gowns and dresses but also beautiful and regal ethnic ensembles, which we have been admiring since long. From lehengas to sarees to skirt sets, she has an amazing collection and we loved how she has pulled them off at the recent few events. So, as Shraddha turns a year older today, take a look at her best ethnic looks in different numbers for festive and wedding fashion goals.

Shraddha Kapoor In A Sea Blue Lehenga

Recently, Shraddha Kapoor jetted off to Maldives to attend her cousin Priyaank Sharma's beach wedding. For the wedding, she opted for a pretty sea-blue lehenga by Rahul Mishra, which was accentuated by blossoming white and yellow blossoming floral patches. Styled by Namrata, the Street Dancer 3D actress teamed her tulle lehenga with a half-sleeved V-shaped neckline white floral choli and draped a sheer matching dupatta. Shraddha accessorised her look with a heavy choker from GBS Gehna and spruced up her look with filled brows, kohled eyes, contoured cheekbones, and pink lip shade. She let loose her tresses and looked pretty as she twirled around in the video.

Shraddha Kapoor In A White Skirt Set

Shraddha Kapoor looked elegantly beautiful in a white skirt set by Anita Dongre. The skirt was plain and flared and she teamed it with a sleeveless V-shaped neckline short kurti, which was accentuated by intricate golden embroidered patterns. The Aashiqui 2 actress draped a see-through dupatta over her one shoulder and completed her look with a pair of heels. Gold-toned earrings and rings from the designer's label upped her look. She let loose her mid-parted layered tresses and elevated her look with filled thick brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, dark eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip sade.

Shraddha Kapoor In A Dark Yellow Saree

For an event, Shraddha Kapoor got dressed in a dark yellow saree, which came from Arpita Mehta's label. Her saree was accentuated by tiny and intricate white floral prints. She draped the pallu of her saree in a nivi style, which featured a tassel border. The Half Girlfriend actress teamed her saree with a sleeveless embroidered blouse and completed her look with a pair of heels. Shraddha notched up her look with a gold-toned maang tikka by Sunita Shekhawat and kadas from Jet Gems. She let loose her mid-parted long curled locks and wrapped up her look with filled brows, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and light pink lipstick.

So, what do you think about these ethnic looks of Shraddha Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Shraddha Kapoor!

Pic Credits: Instagram