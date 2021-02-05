Just In
Bollywood Actresses Dress Up In Their Ethereal Best For Priyaank Sharma And Shaza Morani’s Wedding Festivities
Padmini Kolhapure and Pradeep Sharma's son Priyaank Sharma tied the knot with the producer Karim Morani's younger daughter Shaza in a private ceremony yesterday, on Thursday. The wedding festivities were attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Actresses like Shraddha Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Bhagyashree, and Poonam Dhillon got dressed up in their ethereal best for the function and made many heads turn. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it for wedding and festive fashion goals.
Shraddha Kapoor In A White Ethnic Suit
For her cousin brother's wedding function, Shraddha Kapoor opted for an elegant white ethnic suit, which came from the noted designer Anita Dongre's label. Her outfit consisted of a sleeveless V-shaped neckline short kurti that was accentuated by intricate silver and golden prints. Styled by Namrata, she teamed her kurti with plain and pleated matching skirt and draped a sheer dupatta over her one shoulder. The actress accessorised her look with a pair of gold-toned earrings and ring and carried a sling bag. She let loose her mid-parted tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled thick brows, tiny black bindi, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, shimmery eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade.
Juhi Chawla In A Pink And White Dhoti-Pants Suit
Juhi Chawla looked extremely beautiful in her pink and white ethnic suit. It consisted of a quarter-sleeved V-shaped neckline white kurti, which was accentuated by pink-hued neckline with intricate golden patterns on it. She teamed her kurti with plain white dhoti pants that had silver border. The diva draped a sheer delicate same-patterned dupatta from the back that had lace border. She completed her look with a pair of golden heels and upped her look with gold long earrings and ring. Juhi let loose her mid-parted curled locks and wrapped her look with silver bindi, filled pointed brows, subtle kohled eyes, black eyeliner, highlighted cheekbones, and dark-pink lip shade.
Bhagyashree In A White And Rose-Gold Saree
Bhagyashree impressed us with her traditional look in a beautiful white saree, which was accentuated by subtle golden patterns. The border and broad pallu of her saree was rich red in colour with intricate golden prints embedded on it. She draped the pallu in an open style and teamed it with a half-sleeved red blouse. The actress notched up her look with a pair of studs, heavy stone-detailed necklace, rings, and maroon potli bag. She pulled back her tresses into a neat bun and adorned it with a white mogra. A red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, heavy mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and maroon lip tint.
Poonam Dhillon In A Forest Green Ethnic Suit
Poonam Dhillon sported a forest-green hued ethnic suit and looked gorgeous. Her outfit consisted of a long flared kurti, which was accentuated by floral patterns from green pearls, light-brown hued striped accents and dark brown border. Her kurti featured net embroidered sleeves and neckline and she teamed it with plain churidar bottoms. She draped a matching elegant dupatta and completed her look with shimmering silver sandals. The actress went for minimal jewellery and let loose her mid-parted messy tresses. Sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, highlighted pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.
So, what do you think about these ethnic outfits of the actresses? Let us know that in the comment section.