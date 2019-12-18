ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Shraddha Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Dazzle With Their Gorgeous Outfits At Street Dancer Promotions

    By
    |

    After wooing the audience with their spectacular chemistry in a 2015 dance based film ABCD 2, Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are back to burn the dance floors yet again with their upcoming film Street Dancer. Currently, the duo are on a promotional spree for their film and the way they are doing it, we can definitely say that they are on a slaying spree too.

    Lately, the two nailed the recent promotional round as they made appearance in fashionable outfits. While Shraddha made heads turn with a structured silver dress, Varun, on the other hand, looked charming in a beige jacket and khaki pants. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

    Shraddha Kapoor In A Structured Silver Dress

    So, Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in a strapless shimmering structured silver mini dress by Amit Aggarwal. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, her gorgeous dress was accentuated by layers and featured overlap detailing. She completed her look with a pair of shiny ankle-length leather heel boots . The actress accessorised her look with a pair of statement hoops and rings. Her jewellery came from Valliyan Jewellery and Misho Designs by Suhani Parekh. Shraddha upped her look with black nail paint. She let loose her side-parted highlighted tresses and spruced up her look with slight contouring and minimal base marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, glittering eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade.

    Varun Dhawan In A Beige Jacket And Khaki Pants

    Varun Dhawan complemented his co-star Shraddha with a full-sleeved open-front beige-hued jacket. He donned a classic white polo t-shirt with it and teamed it with khaki-hued pants. The actor completed his look with a pair of matching suede shoes, which went well with his look. With stubble beard and smile, Varun Dhawan took our heart away with his charm.

    We absolutely loved Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's gorgeous outfits. What do you think about it? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More SHRADDHA KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 18, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 18, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue